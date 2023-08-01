EnerMech Boosts Training Services with ECITB Accreditations

[By: EnerMech]

EnerMech has bolstered its lifting and rigging training services offering through its latest industry accreditations from the Engineering Construction Industry Training Board (ECITB). The approvals further support the integrated solutions specialist’s continued expansion into the renewable, nuclear and construction sectors.

The company’s Aberdeen training facility secured certification from the ECITB for its Appointed Persons Moving Loads (AMPL),TAP 01 Technical Test for Planning Lifting Operations and TML 03 Technical Test for moving loads. It is one of the three facilities in Scotland to offer the accredited training.

The ECITB is the employer-led skills, standards and qualifications organisation for the engineering construction industry in the UK.

The business successfully met the strict criteria to achieve the qualifications, demonstrating its course materials encompassed the specific learning outcomes set in the ECITB standards with the ability to conduct a full range of lifting simulations and practical tasks.

The course delivery will be led by EnerMech’s highly experienced instructors, in line with the ECITB’s quality standards which have been rigorously applied to course development.

The latest accreditations complement EnerMech’s existing ECITB approvals in the UK for Mechanical Joint Integrity and Small Bore Tubing Training and Technical tests.

The company also holds approvals from the awarding body’s international arm, ECITB Global, in Singapore, Australia and Azerbaijan in support of its international client base. This is in addition to exclusive ECITB global agreements in Angola and Guyana through the 3t EnerMech joint venture.

Christian Brown EnerMech CEO said: “These latest ECITB accreditations achieved by our Aberdeen-based training team reinforces our position as a leading lifting operations training provider. As we continue to diversify out with the traditional energy sector, the ECITB qualifications will be key to expanding our footprint in the nuclear, construction and engineering industries. We are already seeing significant demand for these specialist courses.

“We continue to recognise the changing needs of the sectors we operate in. With a growing skills gap evident in the UK as the energy transition continues, we understand that quality, accessible training is essential to driving a more skilled, competent, and therefore safe workforce. We look forward to expanding our portfolio even further as we work closely with the ECITB to bring the highest level of training around the globe.”

Andrew Hockey, CEO at the ECITB, said: “We are delighted EnerMech has added the APML training and testing to its portfolio of training programmes. This training arms workers with the necessary skills and knowledge to fulfil the role of an Appointed Person to plan and manage moving loads, including slinging operations. This is essential to site safety.”

