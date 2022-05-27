Enauta’s FPSO Atlanta to be Operated to ABS Class

(DUBAI) The FPSO Atlanta, contracted by Enauta to Yinson for conversion to service the Atlanta Field offshore Brazil, will be operated under ABS Class.



The Atlanta, which is being converted in Dubai Drydocks World, including structural upgrades, refurbishment and enhancement of equipment, will have a production capacity of 50,000 BOPD, 12.4 MMscfd gas and a storage capacity of 1,800,000 bbl.



Operated by Enauta, the Atlanta Field is located in the Santos Basin, block BS-4, at 1,500 m water depth with estimated reserves of 106 MMbbl. Formerly known as OSX-2, the vessel was converted in 2013 under ABS Class to operate in the Waimea field in Brazil but never commenced operations.



“This is a significant, complex asset capable of operating in ultra-deep water offshore Brazil today. Through our focus on safety and innovation, we are able to continue demonstrating our leadership in Brazil, where more than 60 percent of all FPSOs in service are ABS classed. This is not only down to our long-standing leadership in offshore classification but our deep knowledge of the Brazilian regulatory environment and the experience to support clients in achieving regulatory compliance,” said Matt Tremblay, ABS Vice President, Global Offshore.



ABS has developed detailed practical guidance to assist offshore operators in navigating Brazil’s unique regulatory environment. Practical Considerations for Regulatory Compliance in Brazil is designed to help floating production installations operating in Brazilian Jurisdictional Waters comply with a series of requirements that are specific and set forth by multiple local agencies.

