Elliott Bay Design Group & Silver Marine Design Compact Tugboat

Image courtesy of Elliott Bay Design Group

[By: Elliott Bay Design Group]

Elliott Bay Design Group (EBDG) has partnered with Silverback Marine to design a compact yet mighty tugboat that can be transported by truck over the road.

The truckable tug has an overall length of 25' - 10 ?", a beam of 14' - 6" and a draft of 3' - 4". This vessel design offers a tug that can be easily transported to job sites with enough power and maneuverability to perform push-assists.

With 500 horsepower, the tug will produce a bollard pull over 12,500 pounds and has a still water range of 60 nautical miles pushing approximately 10,000 pounds at 4.1 knots.

The design is available with either electric, hybrid, or outboard propulsion options and can be further customized to fit a specific operation. This tug can be used in a fleet as an alternative to a traditional, larger vessel and offers flexibility unavailable in standard designs. This vessel can be operated with a one-person crew and does not require compliance with United States Coast Guard SubChapter M Regulations.



The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.