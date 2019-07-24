ELA Container Offshore Wins E.U. Tender on Accommodation Containers

By The Maritime Executive 2019-07-24 17:34:35

ELA Container Offshore GmbH is proud to announce that they will continue the cooperation with TenneT. After successfully completing a number of projects together, the grid operator has awarded a framework contract to ELA Container Offshore for the supply of accommodation containers on four HVDC converter platforms in the German North Sea area.

The contract consists of the turnkey supply of minimum 40 ELA Premium Plus containers. Gerrit Ahlers, Project Manager for the company said: “In addition to the units we will be also responsible for the design, build and installation of several steel frames to connect the containers to the platform, as well as the laying of pipes for fresh and waste water and all necessary power and signal cables.”

Furthermore all fire protection concepts, including the integration of escape routes and the installation of lightning protection equipment will be part of the contract. “This is where ELA is able to showcase its abilities as a true specialist for turnkey solutions,” Ahlers continuous.

The award of this high-spec, turnkey package is a testament to the capabilities of ELA Container Offshore GmbH and confirms their status as the premium supplier of accommodation solutions in the offshore market.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.