EFIS Maroc Accelerates Commercial Ambition Under New Commercial Director

[By: ECS Group]

ECS Group has appointed Yousra Khalihamou as the new Commercial Director of EFIS Maroc, reinforcing its strategy to accelerate commercial performance in one of North Africa’s most competitive and high-potential cargo markets. Her promotion marks a key step in strengthening EFIS Maroc’s leadership as Morocco continues to consolidate its position as a strategic cargo gateway between Africa, Europe, and the Middle East.

Yousra’s career is a clear example of internal talent development within ECS Group. She began her journey with EFIS Maroc seven years ago, over the years, she gained extensive operational and commercial experience, managing the launch of 10 different airlines and contributing directly to the station’s strong growth.

Following the integration of EFIS Maroc into ECS Group, Yousra was promoted to Supervisor in January 2024, a role she executed with measurable success. Her promotion to Commercial Director comes at a pivotal moment for EFIS Maroc, ensuring continuity, renewed commercial energy, and a stronger focus on securing new airline contracts.

In her new role, Yousra will lead EFIS Maroc’s commercial strategy with three priorities: managing ongoing organizational changes, improving commercial results, and motivating the team to deliver higher performance. With ECS Group’s global network and digital capabilities backing her, she is positioned to elevate EFIS Maroc’s role within Morocco’s rapidly expanding cargo ecosystem.

“Being promoted to Commercial Director is an exciting new challenge,” says Yousra Khalihamou. “I’ve built my career step by step, from launching airlines to growing our market presence. My goal now is simple: drive better results, secure new contracts, and strengthen EFIS Maroc’s position as a top cargo gateway in the region.”

Jean Ceccaldi, Chief Executive Officer of ECS Group, adds: “Yousra represents exactly the kind of talent and determination we want to elevate within ECS Group. Her commercial instincts, her ability to win the confidence of international airlines, and her deep understanding of the Moroccan market make her the right leader at the right moment. EFIS Maroc is entering a new phase of growth, and with Yousra at the helm, we are confident the team will strengthen its position as a strategic hub for our airline partners across Africa and beyond.”