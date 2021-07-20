ECONNECT Energy and Amon Maritime Launch Azane Fuel Solutions

ECONNECT Energy and Amon Maritime announce the launch of joint venture – Azane Fuel Solutions. The new company will fill an existing gap in the ammonia fuel value chain by developing ammonia ship bunkering infrastructure technology, products and services.

Azane Fuel Solutions will help realise our ambition to accelerate the green shift to zero-carbon shipping solutions. Together we are forward-thinking companies with extensive maritime and energy experience to develop the systems and infrastructure for safe and efficient ammonia bunkering, says Morten Christophersen, CEO at ECONNECT Energy.

Developing bunkering infrastructure technology

Azane Fuel Solutions will develop flexible ammonia fuel bunkering terminals to remove the existing barriers for implementing ammonia fuel. The new solutions will be capable of receiving fuel from ships, trucks and barges, in refrigerated or pressurised state and be optimised for ammonia-fuelled ships.

Our shore-based option is ideal for industrial ports and supply bases, allowing direct ship bunkering alongside the quay, or transfer to a bunkering barge. Larger versions of the system can also function as bunkering storage terminals, serving a fleet of bunkering vessels.

Our floating option is flexible and mobile, and thus ideal for the early years of the shift to ammonia fuel, when the first vessels may have to bring their own bunkering station to their most common ports of call. A floating bunkering terminal will retain its flexibility, and will be useful also to bunker ships at anchorage.

To enable the maritime green transition, new infrastructure must be established. Azane Fuel Solutions will focus on the bunkering part of the value chain and we see clear synergies with our on-going ammonia-powered ship projects, says André Risholm, CEO at Amon Maritime.

Initially, Azane Fuel Solutions will offer its products and services globally and see the Northern European market as a likely early adopter of ammonia fuel. There will be a substantial market potential on a global scale as the larger international deep-sea shipping market adopts the new fuel.

First industry project – “Ammonia fuel bunkering network”

Azane Fuel Solutions’ first project is already underway. Together with project partners, spanning the entire value chain from ammonia production to consumption of ammonia as fuel on board vessels, the project will develop and demonstrate an ammonia fuel bunkering network for ships, enabling cost efficient and safe distribution, storage, transfer and utilization of ammonia as a carbon free fuel. The project aims to be the first in the World to pilot ammonia bunkering operations – taking the first step to enable a large-scale shift to carbon free fuel for ships.

The “Ammonia fuel bunkering network” project will overcome significant R&D challenges, and considering the pioneering nature of the endeavour, the project is seeking necessary financial support from green governmental R&D grants.



