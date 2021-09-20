Ecochlor Submits Filterless and Hybrid BWMS for USCG Type Approval

EcoOne USCG Type Approval Application

[By: Ecochlor]

Ecochlor has filed an application for the EcoOne™ Filterless and EcoOne Hybrid™ ballast water management systems (BWMS) with the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) for Type Approval.

“This application is an amendment to Ecochlor’s existing BWMS Type Approval; it is our expectation that the EcoOne™ and EcoOne Hybrid™ will receive USCG type approval certification by the end of 2021,” said Steve Candito, CEO.

“Receiving IMO Type Approval and filing the application for USCG Type Approval is a significant milestone for us as it offers the assurance to shipowners that the EcoOne™ and EcoOne Hybrid™ BWMS have successfully passed the most recent, more stringent standards in efficacy in accordance with the USCG, Standards for Living organisms in Ship’s Ballast Discharged Waters, Final Rule (Final Rule). Additionally, we completed whole effluent toxicity tests in accordance with USCG Final Rule,” said Pete Thompson, VP of Operations. Type Approval applications have also been submitted to Class Societies LR, KR, BV and ABS, as well as the French and Hellenic Flag administrations.

The Ecochlor® BWM systems often exceed class society and industry standards and are ‘fit for purpose’ all the way down to the component level. Each of the systems rely on the same powerful, core ClO2 technology, which has distinct advantages over other disinfection techniques. It is effective on all aquatic organisms, can operate anywhere in the world and does not require retreatment or neutralization at discharge.

“The benefits of EcoOne™ BWMS and EcoOne Hybrid™ BWMS to the shipowner are immense since issues with filters can be severe, especially in very turbid, challenging waters,” commented Steve Candito. “The EcoOne™ BWMS offers fewer operational obstacles and less maintenance with even lower power needs. There are no TRO sensors which can interrupt ballasting and de-ballasting operations, and no electrodes or complex power supplies. The new systems also offer owners the options of gravity ballasting and de-ballasting.”

The filterless EcoOne™ BWMS can operate anywhere in marine and brackish waters (≥1PSU) with no restrictions on temperature or turbidity. The EcoOne Hybrid™ BWMS (in filter mode of operation) has no operational limitations with temperature, turbidity or salinity and allows operation with filter or no-filter. This feature ensures that shipowners have the flexibility of unrestricted operation globally but with the convenience of a no-filter system.

Andrew Marshall, VP of Business Development, speaks to the eagerness with which shipowners have embraced the EcoOne™ and EcoOne Hybrid™ BWMS entries into the market. He disclosed: “In the first half of 2021, we received a record number of orders from new customers ? Companhia de Navegação Norsul, JMB Shipping, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., and Sirius Shipmanagement, they were looking for the flexibility we offer with our one-stop-fits-all options of BWMSs, along with our superior global servicing capabilities. Many of our repeat customers ? Andriaki Shipping Co., Ltd. Anglo Eastern Ship Management, Athenian Sea Carriers Ltd., Bahri Ship Management, Euronav Ship Management, Maersk Tankers, Maran Tankers Mgmt. Inc., Minerva Marine, Inc., and Sonangol Marine Services have also responded enthusiastically with additional orders. These shipowners recognize that we have removed the issues that have long troubled shipowners with their BWMSs by ensuring that our systems are not only easy-to-use for the crew but in compliance every single time they run a ballast operation.”



