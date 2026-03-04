ECM PCB Stator Tech & Poseidon's Forge Announce New Partnership

[By: ECM PCB Stator Tech]

ECM PCB Stator Tech, a U.S. leader in next?generation electric motor design innovation, today announced a new collaboration with autonomous underwater vehicle developer Poseidon's Forge, bringing advanced propulsion solutions to this year's Oceanology International exhibition in London.

Under the partnership, Poseidon's Forge will showcase an ECMpowered propulsion system built around ECM's patented PCB Stator motors on their new AUV, DarkWake, during the event. This demonstration highlights how software-defined motor design and customized motor control deliver high fidelity, no electromagnetic interference (EMI), quiet operation, improved efficiency, and proven operational reliability for underwater platforms operating in demanding environments.

"We're excited to partner with Poseidon's Forge to put a spotlight on how tailored motor design and control can elevate performance in the marine domain," said Chris Fielding, Vice President of Applications Engineering at ECM. "Matching PCB Stator motors to specific hull shapes and vehicle profiles delivers engineered reliability, extended battery life, and higher system efficiency. In underwater systems where maintenance access is limited and mission success is critical, reliability is not optional - it must be designed in from the start."

Customization Meets Marine Innovation

Poseidon's Forge selected ECM technology for its ability to:

Deliver high-fidelity system performance with no acoustic signature or EMI, ideal for sensitive underwater operations

Provide proven reliability in mission-critical environments

Enable high energy efficiency, extending mission durations and battery life

Support high?fidelity motion control for precision maneuverability

Offer customized motor design tailored to vehicle geometry and operational requirements

"Customization is central to our vehicle design philosophy," said Daryl Slocum, Founder & CEO at Poseidon's Forge. "Working with ECM allows us to ensure our AUV systems deliver the performance and efficiency required for demanding missions. With DarkWake, we're turning adaptability into a strategic advantage by enabling autonomous systems that scale, evolve, and expand what's possible underwater."

See It Live in London

Attendees of Oceanology International, held March 10-12 at Excel London, can visit the Poseidon's Forge booth A203 to see the ECMpowered propulsion solution on display and learn how software?driven motor design accelerates development and integration for next-gen underwater systems.

This collaboration underscores the growing adoption of ECM's PCB Stator motors beyond traditional industrial and automation sectors into marine and exploration platforms, where reliability, efficiency, and precision control are mission-critical.