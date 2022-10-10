Ebdg Hosts Industry Day - Go Green Beyond Battery

SEATTLE, WA (October 10, 2022) – Elliott Bay Design Group (EBDG) in partnership with e1 Marine hosted a half-day educational session in Seattle, Washington to present green-energy fuel options for the maritime industry. The event brought together 100+ representatives from across the industry including owners, operators and technical experts.

Representative Rick Larsen from Washington State's Second Congressional District kicked off the event with a welcoming message and an update on State and Federal efforts supporting transition to low and zero emission ferries and related infrastructure.

John Waterhouse of EBDG followed with an overview of increasing regulatory and societal pressure to decarbonize the industry as well as advantages for operators who take a lead role in the transition. EBDG's Technical Director, Lydia Benger presented practical considerations for vessel operators as they invest in long-life assets in an evolving regulatory and environmental landscape. Her presentation included an unbiased overview of emerging technologies, timelines and what operators can do now to prepare.

Graeme Hyde of Lloyd's Register offered his organization's perspective on the United States Coast Guard and wider regulatory approach to partnering with industry in advancing alternative fuel applications.

Eleanor Kirtley of Green Marine facilitated the first panel discussion "From the Owner/Operator Perspective: Our Industry's Most Viable Low and Zero Emission Options." Panelists included Savanna Speciale of BP, Mike Hoffman of Golden Gate Bridge, Highway and Transportation District, Dave Lee of ABB, Graeme Hyde of Lloyd's Register and Michael Complita of EBDG.

The second panel discussion offered a deep dive into e1 Marine's reformer technology. Panelists included Dave Edlund of Element 1, Robert Schluter and Alex Yard of e1 Marine, Dave Lee of ABB, and Gregg Baldassarre of Rix Industries.

After presenting a range of available technology options, the event concluded with Sebastian Irby of Gladstein, Neandross & Associates and Austin Sperry of Maritime Partners who offered comparative cost and payment considerations. They discussed grants, incentives, and public and private financing options to make alternative fuel investments viable and affordable for vessel operators.

Throughout the session panelists and presenters engaged with the audience and answered real-time questions from vessel owners and operators.

"EBDG and e1 Marine thank all of our speakers, panelists and especially our guests for their participation in our Go Green Beyond Battery industry day collaboration. We look forward to working together to build a cleaner, greener maritime industry future," stated Michael Complita, EBDG.

