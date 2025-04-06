Eastern Shipbuilding Group Cuts Steel for USACE Medium Class Hopper Dredge

[By: Eastern Shipbuilding Group, Inc]

Eastern Shipbuilding Group, Inc. (ESG) has officially begun construction on the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' (USACE) new medium class hopper dredge with a ceremonial steel-cutting event. This milestone marks the start of a historic acquisition for the Corps, reinforcing its commitment to maintaining safe and navigable waterways. The event was attended by USACE Headquarters, North Atlantic Division, Marine Design Center, and Philadelphia District leadership as well as Royal IHC and Eastern Shipbuilding Group leadership.

"The steel cutting of this highly advanced hopper dredge marks another milestone in Eastern Shipbuilding Group’s legacy of delivering world-class vessels. We are proud to partner with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Royal IHC to build a state-of-the-art dredge that will enhance our nation's waterway infrastructure. Our team is committed to executing this program with the highest standards of quality, efficiency, and innovation,” said Joey D’Isernia, CEO of Eastern Shipbuilding Group, Inc.

“This new dredge is going to play a critical role in helping us deliver our navigation mission, which enables maritime commerce to flow on our nation’s waterways. This strengthens our economy and supports our national security,” said USACE North Atlantic Division Regional Business Director John Primavera. “USACE hasn’t built a deep draft hopper dredge in about 45 years. We’re proud to recognize this milestone and look forward to continued partnership with the shipbuilding industry and progressing on the construction of this vital ship.”

“We are proud to see our design with the most advanced dredging technology come to life during this exciting milestone,” said Leo van Ingen, Sales Director North America at Royal IHC. “Exceeding the USACE's mission-based operational requirements and featuring one of the most advanced configurations ever developed by Royal IHC, this project marks a significant step in our collaboration with USACE and ESG. This ground-breaking hopper dredge will set new standards in efficiency, automation and sustainability.”

This highly automated, state-of-the-art vessel is undergoing construction at ESG's Allanton and Port St. Joe facilities and is scheduled for delivery in 2027. The new hopper dredge will enter the USACE’s Ready Reserve Fleet and will play a critical role in the Corps’ navigation mission and provide for safe, reliable, effective, and environmentally sustainable waterborne transportation systems for vital national security, commerce, and recreation needs. The vessel will replace the 57-year-old Dredge McFARLAND based in the Corps’ Philadelphia District. The Dredge McFARLAND is one of four oceangoing hopper dredges owned and operated by USACE.

Eastern Shipbuilding Group is collaborating with Royal IHC on the design which features one of the most advanced configurations ever developed by the company:

Maximum Efficiency

The hopper can be fully loaded with medium fine sand in less than 45 minutes, and the latest high efficiency dredge pumps, almost halves the desired discharge time. The pump maximizes the operational efficiency and durability of this hopper and is specifically developed for passage of large obstacles.

Highly Automated

USACE's new hopper dredge will be able to load up to 15 per cent more efficiently, reducing fuel consumption and environmental impact, thanks to the innovative ECO Control Package, which includes high-end controls for trail speed, dredge pump and draghead vizor.

Dredging Assist Capabilities

Unique to this hopper dredge is the use of a semi-autonomous Dredge Assist program that requires minimal human interaction to complete tasks.

Reliability and Environmental Sustainability

All main equipment is designed with maximum efficiency to ensure continuous operation, even under extreme conditions.

As part of the Ready Reserve Fleet, MCHD requirements demand limited environmental impact. The patented overflow system limits the vessels’ ecological impact by reducing turbidity as compared to a conventional anti-turbidity valve.

Diesel Electric Propulsion

The hopper dredge is equipped with a diesel-electric propulsion system that meets EPA Tier 4 and IMO Tier 3 standards. The propulsion arrangement, consisting of 3 main generators, allows for maximum flexibility, optimal fuel consumption and operational safety in case of engine failure.

Vessel Specifications:

Length: 320’

Beam: 72’

Hull Depth: 28’

Draft (hopper empty): 11’3”

Draft (hopper full): 25’6”

Maximum Hopper Capacity: 6000 yd3

Maximum dredge depth with suction tube at 45 degrees: 65’