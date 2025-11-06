E-Pusher M For ROS Equipped With Battery Pack From EST-Floattech

[By: EST-Floattech]

In an important step towards sustainable inland shipping, the Rotterdam-based sand and transport company ROS has ordered a fully electric push boat from KOTUG. The so-called E- Pusher M is equipped with the containerised solution from EST-Floattech. The Octopus Series Lite modules in the container ensure emission-free sand transport between the Maasvlakte and Rotterdam.

The E-Pusher is a crucial link in the fully emission-free transport chain that ROS is currently building. The project comprises various projects, including a 1-megawatt fast-charging station with MCS plug (Megawatt Charging System) for the push boat, which EST-Floattech is also working on. This fast- charging station will be a first for the Rotterdam region.

Thanks to this innovative charging infrastructure, the E-Pusher can be fully charged in a short period of time, which increases operational availability and enhances the efficiency of emission-free transport. EST-Floattech’s contribution has been significant in this regard, as the company has helped to devise possible solutions. In addition to developing and implementing a solution for the battery system supplied, which can now be charged with an MCS plug, the company also contributed ideas for the shore-based solution. The E-Pusher M has now been put into service by ROS and has already completed several successful voyages in Rotterdam.

Last Friday, 31 October, Councillor Chantal Zegers (Climate, Air Quality and Energy) visited the project. During her visit, she gained insight into the role of Dutch battery supplier EST-Floattech in the energy transition in the maritime sector and the impact of the collaboration between EST- Floattech, Padmos, Jansma Shipping, KOTUG and ROS on the Rotterdam area. After all, sustainable innovation and economic development in the region remain important, especially when it comes to making the port city more sustainable.

“This push boat demonstrates what is possible when Dutch companies collaborate on investing in sustainable innovation,” said Councillor Zeegers. “ROS’s E-Pusher, equipped with EST-Floattech’s battery system, is a powerful example of technology that makes operations more efficient and contributes to the greening of the maritime sector. In this way, Dutch companies are working together towards a green future for the port of Rotterdam.”

Leading the way in zero-emission logistics

With the E-Pusher M and other projects, ROS is taking an important step in its transition to sustainable transport solutions and is becoming a leader in emission-free logistics. Marco Kruithof, Director of ROS, says: “Thanks to the battery pack from EST-Floattech, the push boat can sail entirely on electric power, without noise pollution or CO2 emissions. EST-Floattech was an important knowledge partner in the development of the project, helping us to achieve the right capacity on board for the sailing profile and contributing ideas about the most suitable charging solution.”

On board the E-Pusher for ROS is EST-Floattech’s 20 ft high cube container with 1.68 MWh Octopus Series Lite, with integrated AC and DC fast chargers.

Ard-Jan Kooren, CEO of KOTUG, emphasises the importance of collaboration in this project: ‘The collaboration with EST-Floattech is going very well. Their knowledge of battery technology and our experience with emission-free propulsion reinforce each other. Together, we are enabling ROS to realise a fully sustainable transport chain. It is great to see how Dutch innovation is being emulated.’

Mark Witjens, CEO of EST-Floattech, adds: “We believe that the energy transition in shipping will only succeed if we really help our customers to sail emission-free. From the battery system to advising on the use of an MCS plug and shore power solutions. Entrepreneurs such as ROS demonstrate that electric sailing is possible and that it can be achieved quickly through effective collaboration.

Together, we are contributing to a cleaner and quieter future for the Port of Rotterdam.”