DSTA and KR to Advance Verification and Validation for Autonomous Systems

[By: Korean Register]

Singapore’s Defence Science and Technology Agency (DSTA) and the Republic of Korea’s Korean Register (KR) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to co-develop a framework to strengthen verification and validation (V&V) for perception and autonomy technologies used in Unmanned Surface Vessels (USVs). The agreement brings together DSTA’s expertise in systems engineering with KR’s global leadership in maritime policy, certification and safety standards. Both organisations will jointly develop a V&V framework to assess AI-based perception algorithms and other core technologies that enable safe and reliable USV operations. DSTA partnered with KR in recognition of its integrated approach encompassing policy, technology, and evaluation, as well as its extensive technical expertise.

Through the project, the two organisations will play complementary roles in promoting the international standardisation of safety verification frameworks for autonomous maritime systems.

Mr. Ong Li Koon, DSTA’s Director Naval Systems said, “As the maritime sector moves towards broader adoption of autonomous technologies across defence and commercial domains, our partnership with Korean Register to co-develop a unified validation and verification framework will help raise the bar for the safety of autonomous navigation globally.”

Stay on Top of the Daily Maritime News The maritime news

that matters most Get the latest maritime news delivered to your inbox daily. Subscribe Now

Mr. Kim Daeheon, KR’s Executive Vice President, said, “This collaboration will support the development of robust test methodologies and safety guidelines for AI-based USV systems. Our goal is to enhance the safety and reliability of maritime technology, thereby building public and regulatory confidence in the deployment of autonomous vessels.”

KR plans to leverage this project to further strengthen its role in the maritime AI certification domain and expand global partnerships. The outcomes of the joint research are expected to help shape international standards and regulatory discussions, contributing to the establishment of a trusted global framework for autonomous ship technologies.