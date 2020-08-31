DSME Awards Scana's Seasystems LNG Floating Storage Mooring Contact

DSME in South Korea has awarded Scana-owned Seasystems AS a contract for the delivery of mooring equipment and analyses for two floating LNG storage units.

“This is a major contract for us, and it once again confirms the leading expertise our engineers have in robust and cost-effective mooring systems. We are of course very happy and satisfied that a large and reputable shipyard like DSME sees the value of our expertise and solutions and gives us confidence in this project,” says Torkjell Lisland, Managing Director of Seasystems AS.

Attractive for several markets

The physical delivery from Seasystems consists of 72 hull brackets and chain stoppers. DSME will install these on two floating storage units (FSUs) the yard has under construction. Production of hull brackets and chain stoppers is scheduled to begin in November. Deliveries to DSME will start in February 2021 and continue throughout the year. Seasystems also delivers the analyses required to have the mooring system approved in accordance with class requirements.

The system to be delivered to DSME is based on technology that the company already supplies to the aquaculture industry, floating wind power and the oil industry.

“The contract shows that even though we are a small company, we offer technological product solutions that are attractive to a wide range of market segments. This confirms once again that we achieve our strategic goals through hard work and good partners,” says Lisland. He adds that Front Energy, a company based in Arendal, has been important in securing the agreement with DSME.

Ambitions for the green shift

Seasystems has a clear strategy to become a major player in its field in the green shift.

“The transition to green energy takes time. Many consider gas as an intermediate phase, and naturally it is gratifying for us to win contracts in the LNG segment while waiting for the green shift to really pick up speed,” the director says.



