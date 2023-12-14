Driving Growth: Greensea IQ Appoints Jeff Vos for Key Role

[By: Greensea IQ]

Greensea IQ, a leading provider of intelligent ocean solutions and the creator of the OPENSEA operating system, is pleased to announce the newest addition to its team, Jeff Vos, who has been appointed as the Business Development Manager for Integrated Systems. Vos brings a wealth of experience and expertise in the marine industry, having worked in ocean robotics for the past five years, most recently at Oceantobics, Inc.

In his role as Business Development Manager for Integrated Systems, Vos will be based out of Greensea IQ's San Diego office, where he will focus on driving sales and building strategic partnerships. His primary responsibility will be to promote and enhance the market presence of Greensea IQ's Bayonet autonomous underwater ground vehicles (AUGV), a cutting-edge solution that offers unmatched autonomy and versatility in near shore, underwater operations, making it an invaluable asset for marine applications in the surf zone.

"We are really excited to have Jeff join Greensea IQ," said Rob Howard, Chief Growth Officer at Greensea IQ. "His strong background and experience in ocean robotics business development, along with his international network, will provide tremendous support to our commercial and defense growth next year."

In his new role, Vos will play a pivotal role in identifying key partners, building long-term relationships, and developing new market segments. His focus on the Bayonet AUGV technology will contribute to its success as a groundbreaking solution for marine applications in the surf zone.

Vos expressed his excitement about joining Greensea IQ, stating, "I am excited to join the team at Greensea IQ and contribute to the growth of the Bayonet AUGV product line. The opportunities for innovation in marine robotics are immense, and I look forward to leveraging my skills to elevate Greensea IQ's position in the market."

Greensea IQ is confident that Jeff Vos's addition to the team will further strengthen the company's position as a leader in intelligent ocean solutions and reinforce its commitment to providing state-of-the-art technology for underwater operations.