Drew Marine Signs Distribution Agreement With Kroil Penetrant

By The Maritime Executive 03-02-2021 11:45:43

Drew International has signed a distribution agreement with Kano Laboratories of Nashville, Tennessee to distribute their Kroil Penetrant brand within the Marine space. Founded in 1939, Kano is a leading producer of penetrating oils and lubricants to industrial based customers in the United States. Their Kroil branded products are used to loosen rusted, corroded, or frozen mechanical parts.

“We are thrilled to be able to represent the Kroil brand in the Marine Segment and to partner with them in bringing their product global,” said Frank J. Monteiro, President and CEO of Drew International. Adding, “the Kroil brand is the perfect addition to our product portfolio to assist our customers in dealing with corroded or frozen mechanical parts on their vessels. We are targeting a launch of the product in March. ”



“The Kroil brand name has been synonymous with dependability, excellence and results for decades,” said Kano Laboratories CEO, Sevan Demirdogen. “Generations of our core customers have trusted Kroil products to help them tackle tough jobs, the right way. Our partnership with Drew International enables our products to reach customers within the marine market where efficacy, performance and saving time is critical.”

