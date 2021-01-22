Drew Marine Deal with ExxonMobil Extends Delivery of Lubricants

By The Maritime Executive 01-22-2021 12:30:05

Agreement leverages the role of Drew Marine as a technology, applications and logistical expert, offering a truly consultative interaction with marine customers and a global network to enhance supply of synthetic oils.

Mobil SHC™ Aware™ and other major products included in the agreement

Builds upon both parties’ technology leadership in the marine industry

Deal provides vessel operators access to the lubricants they need, where they need them

Drew Marine has signed an agreement with ExxonMobil Marine Lubricants which will utilize Drew Marine’s expertise and workforce to enhance the availability of ExxonMobil’s range of high performance lubricants. Drew Marine’s global supply chain will help ensure the availability of Flagship grades, including Mobil SHC™ Aware™, to international vessel operators. These operators will now have greater access to the lubricants they need—when and where they need them.

Both companies are recognized across the maritime sector for their technological leadership and for delivering high quality products and services. This agreement builds on those reputations by aligning two complementary marine industry offers.

“Our global commercial and technical service personnel have a deep understanding of the needs of vessel operators,” said Frank J. Monteiro, President and CEO of Drew Marine. “This new relationship with ExxonMobil will give our teams access to the products they need to help our customers benefit from high quality lubricant solutions.”

The agreement covers a range of ExxonMobil’s synthetic marine industry lubricants. These include specific grades for compressors, hydraulic systems, gears, auxiliary engines and refrigeration plants. With this agreement in place, Drew Marine is now well-positioned to meet the most demanding lubricant applications.

“Drew Marine is a recognized expert in the delivery of maritime technical services and we are therefore excited to work with them to provide vessel operators around the globe greater access to our high quality lubricants,” said Frans Horjus, global marine lubricants manager, ExxonMobil. “This collaboration brings together our shared commitment to quality and performance.”



