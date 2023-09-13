DP World’s Hydrogen Fuel Cell-Powered Rubber-Tyred Gantry to Use Corvus ESS

The DP World RTG is part of a Vancouver Port investment to test an array of low– and zero-emission technologies to achieve zero emissions by 2050.

Image provided by DP World

[By: Corvus Energy]

Corvus Energy is pleased to announce that it has been selected by TYCROP and their hydrogen technologies partner H2 Portable to supply the battery energy storage system component of a hydrogen fuel cell RTG crane scheduled for retrofit in 2024. A groundbreaking project, this will be the first RTG crane powered by both a fuel cell and a battery energy storage system in the Americas.

Development of the hybrid-powered crane is part of the Low-Emission Technology Initiative, a collaboration between the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority and the Province of British Columbia where each organization invested CA$1.5 million ($1.1 million USD) to support the port community’s transition to low-emission energy. (Source)

Reducing Emissions, Fuel Costs & Operating Noise

Designed to reduce port emissions, fuel costs and operating noise, the crane will use a dual hydrogen fuel cell system, developed by TYCROP and H2 Portable in close collaboration with Loop Energy, together with the Corvus battery energy storage system (ESS). The ESS improves energy efficiency by channeling regenerative energy back to the battery for reuse during crane lowering operations.

Corvus Energy Involvement

The crane will use a 124 kWh Corvus Orca ESS, our market-leading battery energy storage system. Orca dominates maritime ESS with an unparalleled operational record, backed by millions of hours of data. This exemplifies our commitment to innovation, setting the industry standard for reliability, efficiency, and sustainability.

Corvus Energy systems already power over 186 hybrid RTG cranes worldwide. The majority are hybrid diesel/electric cranes. Corvus is pleased to have been selected to support DP World for this innovative project.

According to Maryam Ebrahimian, Corvus Energy Sales Manager for Canada, “being a part of the pioneering team, the first to successfully introduce an RTG crane that incorporates both battery and fuel cell technologies in the Americas, has been nothing short of inspiring. This accomplishment represents a significant contribution towards more sustainable port and maritime operations and exemplifies the commitment of the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority, DP World, and the project partners to push technological boundaries and embrace sustainable solutions for a brighter future.”

DP World Involvement

DP World, a leading provider of global end-to-end supply chain solutions, operates five container terminals across Canada and is a key vendor and partner servicing the Low-Emission Technology Initiative. DP World’s participation, which is a key step in its global strategy to achieve carbon neutrality by 2040, includes leading the retrofit and delivery of the hydrogen powered RTG crane, among other elements.

For more information, please visit corvusenergy.com.

