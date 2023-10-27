DP World Cochin Embarks on the Next Phase of Capacity Expansion

[By: DP World]

International Container Transhipment Terminal (ICTT) operated by DP World at Cochin, announced the arrival of four new Electric RTG (Rubber Tyred Gantry) Cranes at its terminal on 17th of October. The cranes arrived on the vessel m.v. Pietersgracht which berthed at the terminal around 1100 hrs. This development is in line with ICTT’s commitment to fulfil its expansion and sustainability plans in achieving its medium-term objective to be the most preferred gateway for South India and a leading transhipment Terminal for India. The introduction of the E-RTGS at ICTT also aligns with DP World’s overall sustainability target of achieving 28% CO2 reduction by 2030.

The arrival of these four new electric RTG cranes along with the expected arrival of 2 state of the art STS (Ship-to-Shore) Mega Max cranes in December 2023 would be an important milestone for DP World Cochin, in its capacity enhancement as well as sustainability objectives.

Speaking on the arrival of the E-RTGs, Praveen Thomas Joseph, CEO, DP World Cochin said, “At DP World, we constantly work towards higher standards of operational excellence and customer service to enable our customers reach their products in the shortest and most cost-efficient manner, seamlessly. The introduction of the four new e- RTGs and the ongoing electrification of 100% of the existing fleet of RTGs will significantly reduce the carbon footprint of goods transiting through ICTT thereby giving our customers another competitive edge on the sustainability front. We have launched multiple new service lines this year and the onboarding of our new E-RTG cranes will help us achieve quicker turnarounds for the trade.”

ICTT has direct service lines to more than 12 ports on both coasts of India, in addition to serving multiple international ports. These include current direct connectivity to the Middle East, Far-east, Europe and the Mediterranean making it one of the best-connected terminals in the south & east of India with more than 50% of the cargo moving on direct/mainline services. The Terminal’s transshipment volumes have witnessed steady growth and as of Sep 2023, contributes to about 17% of its total volume, establishing itself as the largest Transshipment terminal in the South and East of India.