DP World Cochin Achieves Milestone with Berthing of MSC MARA

DP World, a leading global provider of smart end-to-end supply chain solutions, has achieved a monumental feat with International Container Transshipment Terminal (ICTT) successfully handling its largest-ever container vessel, MSC MARA. With a length of 364 meters, a width of 51 meters, and a capacity of 15,934 TEUs, the MSC MARA is one of the largest container vessels to dock at an Indian port, and the largest to berth at ICTT Cochin which is India’s first transshipment terminal. This marks the highest throughput ever achieved on the MSC MARA at ICTT, made possible by the exceptional support from Cochin Port Authority.

In addition to the historic handling of the MSC MARA, DP World's ICTT Cochin has crossed the milestone of handling over 7 million TEUs from its inception. In December 2023, ICTT commissioned two state-of-the-art Ship-to-Shore (STS) Mega Max cranes, capable of handling up to 25 container rows. Alongside four new e-RTGs and expanded yard capacity, these upgrades enable faster vessel turnaround times and sustainable cargo movement. The enhanced lift capacity and handling capabilities significantly improve productivity and accommodate Ultra-Large Container Vessels (ULCVs) at the terminal.

The berthing of MSC MARA reflects the terminal's increasingly pivotal role as a preferred gateway and burgeoning transshipment terminal for cargo movement to and from markets in south India. DP World Cochin's strategic geographic proximity to major maritime sea routes makes it the natural gateway to the vast industrial and agricultural markets of South and West India.

The substantial growth of cargo handled by ICTT Vallarpadam/Cochin underscores its importance as a key hub for cargo movement and connectivity. By connecting close to 50% of EXIM cargo directly to the Middle East, Far East, Europe, and the Mediterranean through mainline services, the terminal plays a crucial role in facilitating trade flows. Moreover, it acts as a vital hub for the flow of coastal cargo between the east and west coast of India, enhancing regional connectivity and trade efficiency.

The DP World owned and operated Cochin Economic Zone, the first Free Trade Warehousing Zone development in Kerala and the first one co-located alongside a terminal in the country, will

be coming soon. DP World's dedication to excellence and innovation ensures that ICTT continues to set new standards in container handling efficiency and service excellence, driving India's maritime trade landscape forward.