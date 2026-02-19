DP World & APM Terminals New Strategic Partnership at Jeddah Islamic Port

[By: DP World]

DP World and APM Terminals, an independent subsidiary of A.P. Moller–Maersk, today announced a strategic partnership in the Southern Container Terminal at Jeddah Islamic Port. Under the agreement, APM Terminals will acquire a 37.5% minority stake in the terminal, while DP World will retain a 62.5% majority shareholding and continue to lead the operations at the facility.



The investment strengthens the long-term collaboration between the two organisations and brings together complementary capabilities to enhance Jeddah Islamic Port’s role as a vital gateway to Saudi Arabia and a key Red Sea hub connecting trade flows between Asia, Europe and Africa. Since securing the 30-year Build-Operate-Transfer concession in 2019, DP World has delivered a major upgrade and expansion of the Southern Container Terminal, significantly increasing capacity, improving efficiency and raising sustainability standards in line with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.



Separately, both DP World and Maersk have made significant investments in integrated logistics capacity within Jeddah Islamic Port, linking the quay to warehousing, distribution and inland transport, allowing customers to benefit from enhanced connectivity and more integrated logistics support across the supply chain, while ensuring the terminal continues to serve as a critical gateway for import and export cargo.



Yuvraj Narayan, Group CEO of DP World, said: “Saudi Arabia is a strategic market for DP World, and Jeddah Islamic Port has been central to our growth in the Kingdom for more than two decades. Since securing the concession in 2019, we have transformed the Southern Container Terminal into a modern, high-capacity gateway, further strengthening Jeddah’s position as a leading Red Sea hub in support of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030. This partnership reflects the confidence global industry leaders place in DP World’s capabilities and the world-class terminal we have developed in Jeddah Islamic Port.”

Keith Svendsen, CEO of APM Terminals, said: “Jeddah Islamic Port is a vital gateway to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and a key hub in our customers' supply chains. We are pleased to invest in the Southern Container Terminal and to deepen our presence in Saudi Arabia through this strategic step. Jeddah is one of the region's most important trade corridors. This investment secures long-term access to quality infrastructure and strengthens our ability to support customers with reliable, scalable capacity in the Kingdom.”