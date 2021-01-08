DOF Rolls Out Maress On All Vessels To Underpin ESG Commitments

By The Maritime Executive 01-07-2021 08:47:00

With its 60+ strong fleet of advanced vessels, the Norwegian ship owner DOF is a global provider of offshore operations and marine services. DOF has a long-standing commitment to back sustainability efforts and to use transparency as a means to drive change and emissions reductions.

After about a year of using Yxney´s Maress cloud-based software on 30 vessels DOF is now rolling out Maress on the remaining half of the fleet. In essence, the Maress analytics allows decision makers on shore and on the bridge to make more informed decisions on how to reduce emissions.

In addition to the direct emissions savings achieved from using Maress, the system also underpins the portfolio of DOF´s other GHG-reducing initiatives. Maress allows DOF to fully understand the emissions from individual vessels, and for the fleet as a whole. With seamless integration with existing systems for data gathering, Maress offers a cost-efficient way to create transparency and apples-to-apples comparisons across the fleet. Due to the smart re-use of existing data the system can be rolled out quickly and will be operational on the whole fleet in Q1.

"The energy transition has started", says Yxney CEO Simen Sanna. "All stakeholders in the maritime industry are now looking for efficient ways of collaborating to meet the 2030 and 2050 emission targets. For us it is an honor to work with the offshore and energy companies in this historic transition. Companies like DOF have deep understanding of the ocean and technologies that work on and below water in harsh environments. This knowledge will be of crucial importance in the time to come - both during and after the energy transition."

"We are pleased to see our cooperation with Yxney grow and we are looking forward to be a part of further user adjustments of their Maress software program to the best for our fleet and the maritime industry as a whole. We are convinced that the transition towards zero emission goes through cooperation and multiple efforts", says DOF Senior PM Energy Management, Lars Christian Larsen.

