DOB-Academy and Asia Wind Energy Association Sign Training MOU

By The Maritime Executive 02-03-2020 02:53:45

The Asia Wind Energy Association and De Oude Bibliotheek Academy (DOB-Academy) have joined forces to initiate the establishment of a regional Academy for the fast-growing offshore wind industry in Asia-Pacific. The Asia-Pacific Offshore Wind Academy will be established in Singapore and will provide educational services for the regional offshore wind industry.

The Asia-Pacific regional Academy will be the first dedicated academy for the offshore wind industry in Asia-Pacific focused on higher level education. The Academy will be located in Singapore and will offer offshore wind education for professionals throughout the region. The main focus will be on specialized offshore wind courses, ranging from entry to advanced level. Next to the curriculum, the center will also provide tailor-made courses.

“The establishment of a regional academy for the offshore wind industry in Asia-Pacific is very timely. The shortage of locally trained skilled work force is one of the main challenges for the offshore wind industry in Asia-Pacific. With the tremendous growth expected for the offshore wind industry in Asia-Pacific and the increasing requirements for skilled manpower, the training center will actively support the development of a local and regional work force for the offshore wind industry,” says Edgare Kerkwijk, board member of the Asia Wind Energy Association.

“The challenge of the energy transition can only be tackled through global sharing of expertise and experience. We are thrilled to expand our mission into the Asia-Pacific region through this co-operation,” says Jan van der Tempel, CEO of DOB-Academy.

