DNV & HD KSOE Collaborate on Next-Gen Operator Training Solution

[By: DNV]

DNV and HD KSOE have announced a strategic collaboration to deploy a next-generation digital twin-based Operator Training Solution (HiDTS-OTS), successfully demonstrated at Gastech. The solution is designed to enhance the safety and efficiency of maritime operations.

The HiDTS-OTS (Hyundai Intelligent Digital Twin Ship – Operator Training Solution) connects via application programming interface (API) to the simulations of specialized system models running in the DNV Simulation Trust Center (STC), a scalable and secure cloud-based environment for running system simulations. This architecture enables realistic, scenario-based training tailored to specific vessel configurations.

By leveraging the web-based DNV STC platform, HiDTS-OTS provides global accessibility, allowing easy and scalable deployment across training centres and fleets worldwide. Each training module features high-fidelity simulation, built around a dedicated system model and target control system, ensuring vessel-specific accuracy and operational relevance.

The system models are verified by DNV in accordance with the DNV Recommended Practice for the Assurance of Simulation Models (DNV-RP-0513), ensuring reliability and credibility for dedicated scenarios such as failure modes and normal operation of the control system. HiDTS-OTS also supports training for complex and potentially hazardous operations, such as ammonia fuel handling, contributing to the safer adoption of alternative fuels.

Hongryeul Ryu, Chief Technology Officer, HD HHI, said: "Next-generation eco-friendly vessel solutions can maximize their performance through appropriate operating environments and systematic management, and this requires strong support from crew training. Therefore, the OTS serves as a core component in realizing these solutions, playing a critical role in delivering greater value to shipowners while supporting safer and more efficient vessel operations.”

Byoung Hun Kwon, Executive Vice President / Head of the Digital Technology Research Lab, HD KSOE, explained: "The shortage of seafarers in the shipping industry is becoming increasingly critical, and digital twin technology is emerging as a key solution to this challenge. Leveraging the long-standing partnership between HD Hyundai and DNV in ship digital twin technologies, crew training will be advanced into a data-, control-, and experience-driven competency management system equivalent to real vessel operations."

Vidar Dolonen, Regional Manager for Korea & Japan, DNV Maritime, added: "This collaboration marks a significant step forward in maritime digitalization and safety. By combining DNV’s simulation assurance expertise with HD Hyundai’s operational knowledge, we are reinforcing the standards that underpin safe and effective training. It reflects our continued focus on helping to prepare the next generation of seafarers for a more complex operational landscape."

Find more information about DNV’s Simulation Trust Centre (STC) here, and DNV’s Recommended Practice for the Assurance of Simulation Models (DNV-RP-0513) here.