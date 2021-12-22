DNV Certifies New SimFlex Cloud Simulator Platform

By: Force Technology

DNV has certified Force Technology’s cutting-edge SimFlex Cloud navigation simulator platform according to DNV’s ST-0033 Maritime Simulator Systems Class D standard requirements, for the approval of simulators used for mandatory simulator-based training or as a means to demonstrate competence. DNV requires that all simulators are DNV certified when used as tools for training and examination in accordance with STCW Regulations I/12, in order to issue a DNV SeaSkill™ Learning Programme Certificate to training providers.

SimFlex Cloud is the latest development from Denmark-headquartered maritime simulator specialist Force Technology. Introduced in October 2021 as a dedicated SaaS (Software as a Service) solution, it combines realistic navigation training with an agile and accessible approach for training organisations to configure high-fidelity maritime simulation to their exact needs and budget.

The DNV- ST-0033 Maritime Simulator Systems standard confirms that SimFlex Cloud provides the relevant level of physical, behavioural and operational realism in accordance with recognised training and assessment objectives. It ensures that the user experience accurately reflects the operation of navigation equipment, including errors and limitations, as well as being capable of producing a variety of conditions, which may include emergency, hazardous or unusual situations relevant to the simulation objectives.

“DNV certifies that remote simulation can be conducted to the same high standard as classroom-based training by utilizing SimFlex Cloud,” says Captain Aksel David Nordholm, Simulator Certification Specialist in DNV SeaSkill. “It’s a reassurance to trainees and employers alike, and we’re pleased to confirm that SimFlex Cloud meets the required standard.”

While highlighting the overall realism and learning potential, DNV’s Statement of Compliance for SimFlex Cloud also verifies the design and performance of its integrated and fully-realised mixed reality modes, which enable training organisation to provide Augmented Reality simulator courses to customers onsite, or anywhere in the world. These mixed-reality capabilities position SimFlex Cloud as a technology-leading platform capable of delivering a step-change in realism and the learning potential of simulator training.

SimFlex Cloud provides for flexible and scalable licensing options meaning that customers only pay for exactly what they use, while providing the ability to reduce or increase investment based on current requirements. The connected nature of SimFlex Cloud also ensures that the most recent content and training methods are always available.

Jan Michelsen, Head of Department, Simulation, Ports & Training at Force Technology said, “We’re delighted to receive DNV certification so soon after launching SimFlex Cloud as it ensures that our customers can migrate to such a beneficial platform with the confidence that STCW standards are being met. Further, while providing a foundation for the development of competence development and assessment, SimFlex Cloud also offers new levels of flexibility for our customers to dynamically shape their training portfolios according to need.”

Adding even more flexibility, training courses using the SimFlex Cloud platform can be delivered by qualified instructors from Force Technology remotely or the customer’s own trainers in person or remotely. Regardless, the system gives instructors and customers complete control of all learning aspects, communication, exercise creation and delivery, debriefing and evaluation for live participants located anywhere in the world.

