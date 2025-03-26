DNV Awards MARIC AiP for New Ammonia Ready Kamsarmax Bulk Carrier

[By: DNV]

As part of Singapore Maritime Week, DNV has awarded Marine Design and Research Institute of China (MARIC), Approval in Principle (AiP) for their new wide beam ammonia ready Kamsarmax bulk carrier. The vessel has a shallow draft for flexible port calls, as well as being WAPS (wind assisted propulsion system) ready.

Green ammonia is emerging as a strong candidate for the climate-neutral fuel shipping needs to meet its greenhouse gas reduction goals, especially when produced from renewably produced energy and inputs. In 2024, the first orders for non-gas carrier ammonia-fuelled vessels were placed, mainly in the bulk carrier segment, highlighting ammonia's emergence as a real option in the alternative fuel market.

To support the industry’s interest in the new fuel, DNV has awarded an AiP to Maric for a new ammonia ready Kamsarmax bulk carrier design. With a length of 229 m and an increased beam of 38m, the design has been optimized for more cargo volume at same draft. The hull structure is reinforced, and space is reserved for an easier retrofit of both the ammonia tanks and system. With 4,500 CBM capacity tanks, the vessel can cover more than 15,000 nautical miles at design speed - fuelled on ammonia.

Mr Zhu, Jianzhang, Vice President of MARIC, says: “We are proud to announce our strategic collaboration with DNV, to pioneer the design of a 91k DWT ammonia-fuelled bulk carrier. This partnership underscores our commitment to advancing green shipping technologies and accelerating the maritime industry’s transition to a low-carbon future. By working together we can overcome the technical and operational challenges associated with ammonia as a marine fuel, deliver a cutting-edge solution that aligns with global decarbonization goals, and set a new benchmark for clean, efficient, and commercially viable bulk carriers.”

Øyvind Pettersen, Head of Technical Centre China, at DNV Maritime said: "Awarding MARIC this AiP is another milestone in advancing ammonia as a marine fuel. However, realizing its potential demands both innovation and an unwavering focus on safety. This is why we value working with MARIC and their commitment to building on the foundation of the industry's most advanced classification standards. DNV is very proud to collaborate on this AiP, which will strengthen confidence in new fuels, and further shipping’s journey toward a more sustainable tomorrow."

The first edition of DNV’s classification rules for ammonia-fuelled ships was published in 2021. Updates followed in 2022 and 2023, including the the Gas Fuelled Ammonia class notation which gives owners the option to start building ships for future ammonia propulsion, by setting out the requirements for the ship’s fuel system, fuel bunkering connection and piping through to the fuel consumers. This year, a new DNV white paper, “Safe introduction of alternative fuels – Focus on ammonia and hydrogen as ship fuels”, provides shipowners with insights and tools to navigate the evolving regulatory landscape and implement these fuels.

An Approval in Principle (AiP) is an independent assessment of a concept within an agreed framework, confirming that the design is feasible, and no significant obstacles exist to prevent the concept from being realized.