Diversified Marine Completes M/V Edwin Rider for Vulcan Materials

[By: Laborde Products]

Diversified Marine has completed construction of the M/V Edwin Rider, a new inland towboat built for Vulcan Materials. Constructed at the company's shipyard in Bourg, Louisiana, the vessel is designed to support daily operations on the inland waterways with a dependable propulsion package built for long-term service.

The M/V Edwin Rider measures 72 feet in length with a 30-foot beam and a 10-foot hull depth. The twin-screw propulsion package features two Mitsubishi S6R2-Y3 Tier 3 engines, each rated at 803 horsepower at 1,400 RPM, for a combined 1,600 horsepower.

The M/V Edwin Rider is the second towboat Diversified Marine has built for Vulcan Materials, following the delivery of the M/V Larry Gravely. The project reflects the shipyard's continued focus on building dependable workboats designed for the demands of commercial marine service.

"Every project is built around delivering a dependable vessel that will serve our customers for years to come," said Robert Boudreaux Jr., Owner of Diversified Marine. "That means working with trusted partners and selecting equipment that's proven itself on the inland waterways." Laborde Products supplied the Mitsubishi propulsion package and worked alongside Diversified Marine throughout the project. The Mitsubishi S6R2 platform continues to be a trusted choice for inland towing applications, delivering dependable performance and straightforward operation for demanding commercial marine service.

"The Mitsubishi S6R2 has earned a strong reputation on the inland waterways by delivering dependable performance and long-term reliability," said Bradley Matte, Gulf Coast Territory Sales Manager at Laborde Products. "We're proud to have partnered with Diversified Marine on another successful project and look forward to seeing the M/V Edwin Rider enter service."