DESMI Wins Agreement to Supply BWMS for Tanker Retrofits

By MarEx 2019-05-07 11:37:20

DESMI Ocean Guard A/S is pleased to announce that Sea Tankers have selected the CompactClean Ballast Water Management System (BWMS) for installation on their existing fleet of vessels, and also appointed DESMI Ocean Guard to undertake all the required engineering for the retrofit installations.

Sea Tankers and DESMI Ocean Guard have signed a frame agreement for supply of CompactClean Ballast Water Management Systems to the existing fleet of vessels of Sea Tankers. Furthermore, Sea Tankers have also appointed DESMI Ocean Guard to undertake the required engineering for the retrofit installations.

According to plan, the first three vessels will be retrofitted with CompactClean BWMS in 2019, the rest will follow in the subsequent years. All the vessels will be retrofitted with a CompactClean-750 system installed in a container on the deck of the vessel. This solution has been chosen because these tankers have submerged ballast pumps, and hence no pump room where the BWMS can be installed. The CompactClean BWMS for Sea Tankers are EX certified versions approved for the installation in hazardous areas on tankers. DESMI Ocean Guard will supply the complete package consisting of BWMS equipment in a containerized solution together with an engineering package including manufacturing drawings of piping, pipe supports, foundations etc., and detailed installation manual for each vessel.

Deputy Managing Director of Sea Tankers, Francis Laverriere, explains that the CompactClean system was chosen for a variety of reasons, some of them being:

- the small footprint which allows for the complete installation to be inside a 20 foot container

- the simplicity in operation of the system and the high level of automation

- low opex

He also adds: “We particularly appreciated the professionalism of the DESMI team, commercially and technically. We have the feeling that we realize the projects in partnership and not in a customer vs. supplier relationship. DESMI was very responsive and found the necessary capabilities to adapt the system onto our parcel tankers in an EX environment. We chose DESMI for the retrofit of our fleet mainly for these reasons.”

DESMI Ocean Guard is very happy to add a reputable company like Sea Tankers to the list of customers. “The solution selected by Sea Tankers with a containerized deck installation of CompactClean BWMS is one we have already sold to several other customers with similar vessels, and we have good experience. We are therefore confident that the collaboration with Sea Tankers will be successful and we are already well underway with the work for the first vessel,” explains Rasmus Folsø, CEO of DESMI Ocean Guard A/S.

