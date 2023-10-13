Design and Supply of a Cargo Handling System for 7500 CMB LCO2 Carrier

TGE Marine’s CO2 fleet, ©TGE Marine

[By: TGE Marine]

TGE Marine is proud to share that we have received an order from the Chinese shipyard Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Offshore Co. Ltd. (DSOC) for the design and supply of a cargo handling system for a 7,500m3 LCO2 Carrier.

The vessel is the third iteration of the series TGE Marine has been part of for the Norwegian consortium Northern Lights JV. The ships are part of the “Longship project”, a Norwegian state-founded effort to decarbonize large emitters in Norway. CO2 is captured, reliquefied on-shore and subsequently shipped to the Norwegian continental shelf, where it is pressed underground via a terminal just outside of Bergen, NOR.

In a great cooperative effort between the Vessel Owner, DSOC and TGE Marine, the vessel has been carefully designed and engineered to operate in the cold-water environments of the North Atlantic.

The two cylindrical type C tanks can house up to 7,500m3 of liquid carbon dioxide. The vessel will be LNG-fuelled and equipped with a shore electricity connection, to make use of Green electricity during loading and unloading operations.



TGE Marine is a frontrunner in LCO2 ship-bound logistics and we are honored to be able to cement our strong position in the LCO2 market. Our decades of experience with cryogenic gases allow us to deliver safe, reliable and state-of-the-art systems.

TGE Marine’s Proposal Manager Florian Krauß adds: ’Thanks to an outstanding cooperation with the shipyard as well as the Owner, we were able to design a vessel that will be able to perform excellently under the conditions that it is going to face. We are proud to be a part of a project that is unprecedented and will be an example to many similar projects that will be needed to reach net-zero and beyond.’

