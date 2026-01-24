Delivery of a New Pilot Boat for the Le Havre Pilots

[By JFA Naval and the Le Havre Pilots]

JFA Naval and the Le Havre Pilots are pleased to announce the delivery of the new pilot boat Saint-Michel. Built in Concarneau, this polyester composite vessel designed by naval architect Didier Marchand (Pantocarène), joined the fleet of the Le Havre Pilot Station in mid-January.

Specifically designed for pilot boarding and disembarking operations in the roads of Le Havre, the Saint-Michel is an ORC 155–type pilot boat, capable of carrying up to eight persons on board. She strengthens the operational capabilities of the Le Havre Pilots, meeting the high standards of safety, performance and comfort required for maritime pilotage missions.

Performance, stability and comfort at sea

The pilot boat has been designed to operate in rough sea conditions. Self-righting in the event of accidental capsize, she features a specially reinforced hull and a heavy-duty peripheral fender system designed to efficiently absorb lateral impacts that may occur during berthing operations alongside vessels underway.

Particular attention has been paid to the comfort and ergonomics of the wheelhouse, designed to be both functional and quiet. The wheelhouse is mounted on suspensions in order to significantly reduce noise and vibration levels, thereby improving working conditions for the crew.

The Saint-Michel is powered by two 500 hp MAN engines, installed in a V-drive configuration. This propulsion system provides both high speed and excellent manoeuvrability, even in demanding weather conditions. In compliance with the latest environmental regulations, the vessel is equipped with an SCR exhaust system with urea injection.

The internal layout includes a forward storage area, a technical space housing the electrical switchboards, a fuel storage compartment, an engine room, as well as a steering compartment and aft peak. All technical spaces have been designed to facilitate access, maintenance and equipment removal during daily operations. The ORC 155 features a forward wheelhouse and an aft deck incorporating a large engine casing, removable for major engine maintenance operations.

Following the delivery of Iroise, a supply vessel built for the French Lighthouse and Buoyage Authority in October last year, the Saint-Michel marks JFA Naval’s second vessel delivered to professional maritime operators.

Pilot Boat Specifications

• Length overall: 16.18 m

• Hull length: 15.61 m

• Waterline length: 15.10 m

• Beam: 4.91 m

• Draught: 1.50 m

• Fuel capacity: 2.5 m³

• Propulsion: 2 × MAN 500 hp – D2676LE477

• Navigation category: Class 3

• Crew + pilots: 2 + 8

• Top Speed: 25 knots

