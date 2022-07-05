Deepsea Technologies Acquires AF Global UK to Expand Global Synergies

The management of Houston based Deepsea Technologies, Inc. (DTI), today announced the acquisition of 100% share AF Global UK Ltd. (AFGUK), the subsea division of AFG Holdings Corporation. The company will now operate under the name Deepsea Technologies UK Ltd. Combining AGUK’s full product range with DTI’s products, and leveraging their strong position in the Eastern Hemisphere, marks significant growth for Deepsea Technologies Inc.

AF Global UK specialize in subsea connection systems and have delivered over 1700 systems, serving all key subsea regions globally.

DTI will integrate their existing technologies and well-established products to create a solutions based subsea hardware organization expanding its global presence.

Adding UK operations to their existing structure in the US, Brazil, and India enables DTI to expand their global business whilst continuing to provide support to its customers locally.

Sanjay Reddy, President of Deepsea Technologies said “AFGlobal UK Ltd has a longstanding history of providing innovative and effective subsea solutions. Their deepwater expertise will complement Deepsea’s existing products and technologies. The long established presence of AFGUK, the Retlock connection systems, and AFGUK’s deepwater expertise will significantly complement Deepsea Technologies Inc. subsea solutions offering”

Mike Walter of AFGlobal Corporation said of the acquisition “AFGlobal UK has found the right home, and we are confident they will grow the organization.”



