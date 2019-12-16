De Hoop Orders Electrical Systems From Alewijnse and Droste

Shipyard De Hoop, based in The Netherlands, is building a new event ship, MS RheinGalaxie, for German shipowner Köln-Düsseldorfer Deutsche Rheinschiffahrt GmbH (KD). This is not the first ship the yard builds for KD, as their relationship goes back to the seventies. Alewijnse Marine and Droste Elektro have joined forces in outfitting the vessel with all necessary NavCom and electrical systems.

Scope

While handling project management together, both companies have complementary scopes of work. Alewijnse will deliver and install all power and lighting distribution panels, internal and external communications systems and will handle all cabling. Systems include nautical equipment, bridge systems, alarm systems etc. and range from CCTV and searchlights to fire detection. Droste is set to handle primary electrical engineering and delivery of main power distribution, emergency and shore-line connection switchboards and the overall integration of the complete alarm and databus control system.



Patrick Janssens, CEO of Shipyard De Hoop, says: "The combination of Droste and Alewijnse is perfect for this project in both time and technology. Both companies have a longstanding relationship with our yard and together we can deliver the vessel on time and guarantee a high level of quality for our customer. To me, this project is also a good example of what the Dutch maritime cluster has to offer to clients worldwide – great engineering, efficient cooperation, high quality and a good price."

