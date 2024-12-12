Davie & The Pearlson Group Join on State-of-the-Art Shipbuilding Facility

[By: The Pearlson Group]

Chantier Davie Canada Inc. (Davie), Canada’s premier shipbuilder, and the Pearlson Group, a leader in shipyard design and development, are proud to announce a landmark partnership to upgrade and modernize the Davie shipyard in Lévis, Quebec.

Following Davie’s decision to modify its construction strategy to better answer the requirements of the NSS and respond to the opportunity of the ICE Pact, the Agreement marks a pivotal step forward in transforming the shipyard into a cutting-edge facility equipped to execute Canada’s Icebreaker and hybrid-electric ferry programs.

Reimagining the Future of Shipbuilding

The new construction strategy supports Davie’s ambitious redevelopment & expansion plan includes the construction of six (6) new state-of-the-art buildings, the refurbishment and modernization of five (5) existing structures, significant waterfront upgrades, the establishment of a new assembly hall and launch pad. Complementing these enhancements, the facility will undergo a comprehensive utility infrastructure upgrade, installation of advanced overhead traveling cranes to facilitate ship module construction, and the integration of all-new plant equipment and machinery.

This large-scale modernization project will further elevate Davie’s capabilities, enabling it to both build and repair vessels with unprecedented efficiency and capacity. Once completed, the facility will stand as the most advanced shipbuilder in Canada, contributing significantly to North America’s maritime industry.

Investment in Canadian Excellence

This significant investment underscores Davie’s commitment to innovation and sustainability, positioning Canada’s oldest shipyard as a key player in advancing Canada’s maritime infrastructure and supporting the nation’s shipbuilding priorities under the National Shipbuilding Strategy (NSS).

“This development in our construction strategy continues our commitment to invest in Canada’s future,” said James Davies, President & CEO, Davie. “By upgrading and modernizing our facilities, we are ensuring our ability to deliver on critical national programs, create high-quality jobs, and further cement our status as a global leader in the maritime industry.”

A Proven Partnership

Davie’s collaboration with the Pearlson Group reflects a shared vision for excellence. The Pearlson Group brings decades of experience and a proven track record in delivering North America’s most advanced shipyards.

“We are honored to partner with Davie on this transformational project,” said James Fleming, President of Shipyard Development for the Pearlson Group. “Our expertise in shipyard design and program management aligns perfectly with Davie’s vision for innovation and operational efficiency. Together, we are building the future of shipbuilding in Canada and a broader future for North American shipbuilding and ship repair.”

The Pearlson Group has spearheaded the design and development for several of the World’s leading shipbuilding and ship repair companies, including BAE Systems, Austal USA, and Fincantieri Marine Group to name a few. Acting as the “Owner’s Representative and Program Manager” for Davie, the Pearlson Group will oversee the detailed design, engineering, and execution of the redevelopment and modernization program.

Driving Economic Growth and Sustainability

This upgrade and modernization project is expected to have far-reaching benefits for the local, provincial, and federal economy, creating hundreds of jobs during construction and scaling Davie’s operational workforce to over 1,800 direct employees upon completion. It will also reinforce sustainable practices, incorporating cutting-edge technologies to support environmentally friendly shipbuilding and repair operations.