David J. Herrera Appointed President of Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), the innovator in global cruise travel, announced the appointment of David J. Herrera as the Brand’s new President effective April 1, 2023, as Harry J. Sommer transitions to be the next President and Chief Executive Officer of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH), the parent company for the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands, effective July 1, 2023.

Herrera, who currently serves as NCL’s Chief Consumer Sales and Marketing Officer, has been with NCLH since 2015 and has served as a Senior Advisor to the Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Prestige Holdings from 2012 through 2015. Throughout his tenure, Herrera has successfully held various senior leadership roles, including SVP of Brand Finance, Strategy, and Consumer Research; SVP of Corporate Development for NCLH; and President of NCLH China. As part of the senior leadership team, he has played an integral role in positioning NCL as one of the world’s leading cruise lines.

"David and I have worked closely together for almost a decade, expanding NCL’s global presence and shaping its future,” said Harry Sommer, Incoming President and Chief Executive Officer of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. “With over 25 years of robust corporate business experience and a strong financial, sales, marketing, and business development background, David is a key contributor to NCL’s success. He will continue to guide the NCL brand on an accelerated path forward."

As NCL’s President, Herrera will be responsible for the overall strategic vision and business plan execution for the Brand, as well as expand his reporting line to now include revenue management, guest services, brand finance, international sales, and the recently formed Experiences at Sea division which provides one of a kind, immersive events at sea for a range of passionate affinity communities.

I am honored and humbled to be given the opportunity to lead the passionate and incredible team at NCL and continue to work alongside Harry and our stellar leadership group to build on our strong momentum,” said David Herrera, Incoming President of Norwegian Cruise Line. “It will be another milestone year for us as we continue the Prima Class rollout, and I look forward to leading our team and guests along this exciting journey.

Herrera has led the sales and marketing teams to record results in his current role. In November 2022, the Company succeeded in having its best booked month ever, ending 2022 at record booking levels for 2023, therefore starting this year in a better-booked position than ever before and setting another new record in January. As a U.S. veteran, he is also proud to have co-sponsored the development of the Brand’s first-ever Military Appreciation Program in November 2022. This landmark initiative honors U.S. military members with an exclusive offer and onboard experiences.

With Herrera’s appointment as NCL President, Adam Malone, who currently oversees consumer and integrated marketing, will assume the role of Chief Marketing Officer, and 15-year NCL veteran Michael Tomoleoni, who currently manages the consumer sales division, will now serve as the Chief Consumer Sales Officer. Jason Krimmel will assume the newly created role of Chief International Sales and Marketing Officer, working closely with Herrera to further expand the Brand’s international footprint.

