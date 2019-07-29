Daniamant Updates OLA400 Oil Monitors

OLA400

By The Maritime Executive 2019-07-29 17:33:10

The most potentially harmful water contamination in a ship's boiler system is oil entering the steam or condensate from leaking tank coils or heat exchangers. If this occurs, there is a considerable risk of completely destroying the boiler due to overheating of the furnace. Danish marine safety equipment manufacturer, Daniamant, has recently updated the OLA400 – an oil level alarm that can detect the presence of potentially damaging oil within a boiler system.

The OLA400 is designed to ensure that oil can be detected before it enters the feedwater section, where it would then be heated and cause damage to the boiler. Suitable for retrofits on existing systems, a boiler’s hotwell can easily be equipped with Daniamant’s OLA400, consuming a maximum of 3.5W of power. The system can utilize relays to output an alarm to any central alarm system, providing convenience and functionality.

Comprised of a sensor unit and a control box, the OLA400 has recently been updated and re-designed to make the device even more robust and resistant to the harsh marine environment.

Kevin Rough, CEO at Daniamant, says, “At Daniamant we recognize the threat that the presence of oil can pose in a boiler system, so we designed the OLA400 to help keep the crew aboard a ship protected and informed. The ability to have this device retrofitted allows it to be easily implemented into an existing system, meaning they can protect themselves with minimal outlay or investment.”

The OLA400 is fully type approved by DNV GL.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.