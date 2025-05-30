Danfoss Delivers AC Drives for Finnish Navy's Four Corvettes

Vaasa, Finland-based Danfoss Drives is supplying variable-speed AC drives for the propulsion systems of the Finnish Navy’s four Pohjanmaa-class multi-role corvettes. Part of the Finnish Defense Squadron 2020 project, these corvettes are under construction at Rauma Marine Constructions’ (RMC) shipyard in Rauma, Finland. These AC drives are engineered to withstand the demanding naval environment and comply with stringent requirements for environmental resilience, shock resistance, electromagnetic compatibility, and national Navy/NATO standards.

The multi-role corvette is a warship capable of effectively executing the Navy’s missions at sea year-round. In terms of performance and features, these warships are designed for the varying conditions of the Baltic Sea and international operations. The Squadron 2020 project vessels are scheduled for completion by 2029.

“Delivering our megawatt-class, liquid-cooled AC drives from the Danfoss iC7 product series for Finland’s new Squadron 2020 corvettes is a milestone for Danfoss Drives. These drives are engineered to meet the demanding needs of the marine industry,” says Mika Kulju, President, Danfoss Drives.

“This project highlights the strong collaboration with our local partners WE Tech and VEO in Vaasa, Finland, as well as RENK in Germany, who facilitate delivery to the Rauma shipyard. We deeply value the trust placed in us by the Finnish Defense Forces and RMC's Rauma shipyard,” says Mika Kulju.

Demonstrating their versatility, Danfoss’ megawatt-class, liquid-cooled AC drives – identical to those being supplied to the Finnish Navy – are also deployed on Wasaline’s Aurora Botnia ferry on the Vaasa-Umeå route. For the past four years, the Aurora Botnia has utilized Danfoss AC drives to orchestrate a sophisticated hybrid propulsion system, seamlessly managing power distribution from the LNG main engine’s generators to 2x6-megawatt propeller motors and a 2-megawatt-hour battery bank. This system, controlling a total of 35 megawatts, underscores Danfoss’ expertise in advanced power management. The Aurora Botnia was also built at RMC’s Rauma shipyard.

“The fact that we have a versatile shipyard capable of meeting the Navy’s demanding requirements reflects the strength of Finland’s shipbuilding expertise, and one that places its trust in the reliability and performance of Finnish technology, especially the advanced drive solutions from Danfoss Drives, whenever possible,” says Mika Kulju.

What is a frequency converter?

A frequency converter controls an electric motor by varying the frequency and voltage of the power supply. This is often referred to as speed control, as it adjusts the motor’s speed.

The benefits of adjusting motor speed include:

Energy savings and increased efficiency

Reduced noise levels

Extended equipment lifespan

Frequency converters are used in many industries, including manufacturing, energy, transportation, and HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning).