Damen Triton and British Royal Navy Announce Collaboration

Damen Digital Solutions

[By: Damen]

Damen Digital Solutions, the digital services division of Damen Shipyards Group, and the British Royal Navy's innovation programme NavyX are pleased to announce an active collaboration.

The parties are working together on the development of new solutions to enhance maritime operations based on the Damen Triton data platform.



Under the arrangement, Damen will provide NavyX with its industry-leading Triton remote monitoring system and perform associated data collection. Damen delivered a digital twin model of the Damen Fast Crew Supplier (FCS) 4008 XV Patrick Blackett that the shipbuilder delivered to NavyX in July 2022. With this, the NavyX team will be able to explore future technologies in a safe environment, prior to onboard testing.



Combining Damen’s expertise in digitalisation and data analysis with NavyX’s knowledge of naval vessels, operation and exploration, the collaboration will pave the way to innovative solutions. This element of the partnership will aid NavyX to demonstrate the support advantage that can be gained from accurate and up to date engineering data compared to the predicted model which will in turn inform how Engineering Support is transformed across the Ministry of Defence to increase the overall effectiveness and efficiency.



"We are delighted to be working with NavyX to develop innovative solutions that will enhance operational capabilities," said Toine Cleophas, Managing Director of Damen Digital Solutions. "With our combined expertise, we will be able to work towards cutting-edge solutions tailored to the specific needs of NavyX. The NavyX team will additionally benefit from the intensive warranty and technical support from the Damen UK Service Hub."



Col Tom Ryall, Head of NavyX, said, "It is exciting to be partnering with Damen Digital Solutions on this project to explore new ways of enhancing both our, and future, capabilities. By working together, we can leverage the latest technologies we can closely monitor XV Patrick Blackett’s performance and maintenance conditions and inform concepts for the future Royal Navy fleet."

The collaboration started at the end of 2022. The next stage will be Damen’s delivery of the Triton remote monitoring platform and the digital twin model of XV Patrick Blackett. The two organisations are looking forward to exploring new opportunities for innovation and growth.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.