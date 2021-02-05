Damen Trading Signs Contract with GPS Marine for Stan Pontoon 6316

Damen Trading has recently sold a stock Damen Stan Pontoon (SPo) 6316 to its client GPS Marine Holding BV in Hulst, the Netherlands. The customer was looking for delivery of a flat-top barge in quick time in order to participate in a project taking place in the IJselmeer lake in the north of the Netherlands. With Damen’s practice of building vessels in series and for stock, the shipbuilder was able to deliver the vessel within two weeks of signing the contract.

GPS Marine Holding BV is a fully-owned subsidiary of GPS Marine Holdings, the Upnor, UK-based marine contractor offering a range of service including civil engineering and construction, backhoe, plough dredging, marine and offshore demolition, international coastal and harbour towage, transport of goods by barge, diving and sub-surface engineering.

The company already operates a number of Damen vessels in its fleet – two SPo 6020, an SPo 3011, two Stan Tug 1606s and a Shoalbuster 2709.

Damen Trading’s senior sales manager Michel Radjiman said, “GPS Marine Contractors have a number of Damen vessels in their fleet. It’s great to see that they are adding another pontoon as they expand their business in the Netherlands. I’m grateful to John Spencer, MD of GPS, for once again placing his trust in Damen. We trust this fourth barge will prove to be a valuable addition to their fleet and a continuation of a long-lasting relationship.

“I’d also like to thank Paul Verschure, of Dutch Marine BV, John’s colleague in the Netherlands for his expertise and technical assistance during the whole process. His professional performance definitely contributed to the speediness of this deal.”

The SPo 6316, which is to be renamed GPS 631 and registered in Hulst, had a swift drydocking at Damen Shiprepair Amsterdam in preparation for her upcoming charter. The yard, says, Tjeerd Schulting, has the motto “Ships must sail”. Upon leaving the drydock, the GPS 631 was immediately put to the test loading and transporting the 58 metre superyacht Amara even before her original assignment started. A clear result of teamwork between all parties involved.

Damen Trading is a part of Damen Marine Services, specialising in the sale, purchase and chartering of any type of used vessel.

