Damen Signs with Western Coast Port Services for Six ASD Tugs

[By: Damen Shipyards Group]

On June 25th, at a ceremony held at Albwardy Damen in the UAE, Damen Shipyards Group signed a landmark contract with Western Coast Port Services (WCPS) to construct six ASD Tugs. This order consists of five ASD Tugs 2813 and one ASD Tug 3212, which will be operated at Saudi Arabia's Jeddah Port.

Damen’s ability to tailor its tugs to meet specific client needs provides another advantage. For this order, Damen is adapting the vessels to suit the Middle Eastern climate by incorporating additional air-conditioning and cooling equipment, ensuring optimal performance in the region’s challenging conditions.

Karim Barakat, CEO of Western Coast Port Services said, “With its fast delivery, customisation and lifecycle support, Damen demonstrates a very client-centric approach that ensures that the vessels it delivers are not just ships, but solutions tailored to our unique needs.”

Damen Regional Sales Director Emre Turkoz said, “The order for these six new tugs underscores WCPS’s unwavering dedication to enhancing their operational capabilities and maintaining high standards of service in port services. It is a testament to their commitment to continuous improvement and operational excellence in the maritime industry, ensuring the highest level of service for their clients and stakeholders. On behalf of Damen, I wish them every success with their new vessels and am looking forward to continuing to build our relationship in the future.”