Damen Signs Vessel Contract with Toyota Tsusho for Angolan Port Development

[By: Damen Shipyards Group]

On 5 April, Damen Shipyards Group signed a contract with Toyota Tsusho for the delivery of four vessels. The order consists of two ASD Tugs 2813, a Pushy Cat 1004 and a Stan Pilot 1905. The vessels will be provided to the Ministry of Transport Angola as part of a Japanese Government funded port development project in Namibe.

Damen will deliver the vessels in Q1 2025. The relative speed of the delivery is facilitated by Damen’s practice of building its proven, standard vessels in series for stock. The shipbuilder had already commenced construction of the vessels at Damen Shipyards Gorinchem, the Netherlands (Pushy Cat 1004), Damen Shipyards Antalya, Turkey (Stan Pilot 1905) and Damen Song Cam Shipyard, Vietnam (ASD Tugs 2813), prior to receiving the order.

Toyota Tsusho is a first time client for Damen. The large Japanese trading house has a global presence with a diverse portfolio. In addition to supporting the business activities of Toyota Motors, the company is also active in industrial, commercial and consumer sectors. Toyota Tsusho frequently collaborates with the Japanese Government on infrastructure projects around the world.

“The port development project enables an increase in vessel traffic in Namibe,” said Hiroumi Ohara, General Manager Africa Power & Infrastructure Department of Toyota Tsusho. “To facilitate this, the port requires a number of new, high quality workboats. We approached Damen, being aware of the company’s reputation for the fast delivery of proven, high performing vessels. We are looking forward to cooperating with Damen during the construction of these new vessels, which will play an important role in giving a boost to the Angolan economy in the coming years.”

Thomas Röwekamp, Regional Sales Director Asia Pacific at Damen, said, “Working with a new client for the first time is always a proud moment. Given the nature of this contract, which holds significant potential for Angola, we are particularly pleased to have been selected by Toyota Tsusho. We are looking forward to cooperating together on the delivery of these four vessels, and to building a close relationship for the long-term.”

The port development project is Toyota Tsusho’s first such project in the African nation and commenced in early 2019. The company has, however, a long history in Angola, having exported its cars to the country since 1966.

The project includes, amongst other measures, the expansion of the Namibe container terminal and construction of a new terminal. This will allow larger vessels to call at the port, thereby diversifying the materials it is able to handle. As a result, the port development project is anticipated to provide wider employment opportunities in Angola, while also providing the country with full independence in import activities, reducing the costs of freight transportation and boosting the national economy.