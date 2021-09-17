Damen Shipyards Wins Inaugural IDC Future of Digital Innovation Award

Image courtesy of Damen

[By: Damen]

Damen is proud and honored to be one of the seven recipients of the inaugural IDC Future of Digital Innovation Awards. Damen won in the category ‘Performance as a Service’ with its Triton program and received the award.

US based International Data Corporation (IDC) initiated these awards to highlight successful digital innovation projects and initiatives. Other winners include Mattel (Fisher-Price Smart Connect), the U.S. Air Force (Virtual Mission Trainer), Shell (Open AI Energy Initiative) and the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (Pay-it-Forward).

Damen Shipyards Group received the award for its Triton program. Damen Triton is a user-friendly digital platform that collects, analyzes, and visualizes data from any kind of connected vessel. With the platform, Damen vessels are equipped with 10,000-15,000 sensors, which collect various data. For instance, how much fuel, fresh water and oil are stored in on board tanks or engine performance indicators such as power, RPM or fuel consumption.

Triton draws on Damen’s design knowledge and years of experience with system and service integration to provide a platform that enables continuous operational optimization and improvements. This enables Triton users to optimize utilization of their fleet and increase effectivity and efficiency of their operations in many different ways.

Innovative techniques

"IDC recognizes Damen Shipyards for its work to improve the service of its vessels," said Mickey North Rizza, Program Vice President, Enterprise Applications and Digital Commerce, IDC. "Damen used innovative techniques to change the vessel monitoring systems, aiding preventive maintenance, avoiding potentially costly repairs and maximizing vessel uptime. This digital innovation facilitated zero touch commissioning of remote offshore vessels, across all Damen built vessels and in collaboration with the relevant vendors in the vessel ecosystem."

Triton is directly related to Damen’s strategy to become the most sustainable, digitally connected shipbuilder and to provide its clients with a service spanning the lifecycle of its products, from sales lead to decommissioning.

In September 2020 Damen Triton also received the CIO Magazine Innovation Award 2020 from ICT media.



The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.