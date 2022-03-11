Damen Shipyards to Improve Sustainability Harbour Patrol Vessels

Image courtesy of Damen

[By: Damen]

New engines, exhaust cleaning systems and improved propulsion train arrangements will result in emissions reduction for the Damen Stan Tug 1907 PA1. Port of Amsterdam and Damen Shipyards signed a contract to convert the vessel. Damen will support the Port of Amsterdam in establishing their sustainability goals.

Rijkshavenmeester (National Harbour Master) Milembe Mateyo, Chief Investment Officer Dorine Bosman and Manager Operations port office & technical services Stuart Kemp of Port of Amsterdam happily signed the contract for the conversion of PA1 and the maintenance of three other Damen vessels, Thursday March 3rd with Director Jos van Woerkum and Design & Proposal Engineer John Krielaart of Damen Shipyards Hardinxveld, together with Services & Operations Manager Leon Fijnekam and Project Manager Roel Foolen.

Modifications and upgrades to the harbour patrol vessel will reduce the environmental footprint and more efficient employment in the Port of Amsterdam. This conversion includes the installation of new engines that comply with emission standards with IMO tier III as well as EUROVI stage 5. A Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) system is installed as well as Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR), which filters out nitrogen oxide from emission gasses. The vessel will be equipped with a heat recovery system to heat the accommodation and the bridge. The bridge insulation will be improved, including replacement of all glass. Together with all this, new rudders and propellers will be installed and the anchor lockers will be modified. The vessel was built by Damen in 2013 and has been in active service since. Following the conversion, PA1 will be delivered for renewed operations in Juni this year.

Port of Amsterdam has expressed their ambition to further reduce ship emissions. Improving sustainability of their own fleet can make a significant contribution to that. Following it’s conversion, PA1 will be employed for infrastructure maintenance and patrolling in the Amsterdam harbours.

Choosing for Damen Shipyards, Port of Amsterdam continues the long-lasting co-operation. Apart from the conversion of the PA1, the shipbuilding group has won the maintenance contract for the three other Damen vessels in the Port of Amsterdam fleet, two Stan Tug 1907’s and a Stan Tender 1905. Their knowledge of the vessels and the targeted approach have been decisive in the choice for Damen Shipyards.

