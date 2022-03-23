Damen Shipyards to Cooperate with HEMEXPO

Damen and HEMEXPO sign Declaration of Intent

[By: Damen]

Damen Shipyards Group from the Netherlands and the Hellenic Marine Equipment Manufacturers and Exports – the leading suppliers and export association in the Greek maritime industry – have signed a Declaration of Intent to enhance cooperation in ship building and development of marine equipment and ship technology.

Longstanding relationships were reaffirmed during the HEMEXPO visit to the Damen headquarters in Gorinchem, by the signing of a Declaration of Intent. The declaration involves sharing of information about new marine equipment and shipbuilding technologies, the organisation of networking events to promote co-operation between Damen and Greek suppliers in various projects and where possible including Greek suppliers in Damen’s supply chain. Special attention of all parties goes to developing ventures to achieve higher levels of environmental protection and innovation.



The reaffirmation of HEMEXPO and Damen Shipyards’ alliance comes at a time where Damen is in competition for the award of the Hellenic Navy’s corvettes program. As part of the corvette program specific attention goes out to the participation of the Greek defense and shipbuilding industry in the construction of the corvettes. As Damen has unparalleled experience in working with local industries and workforces through a 1000+ shipbuilding projects constructed locally, Damen recognizes its relationship with HEMEXPO as of crucial importance.



During HEMEXPO’s visit to Damen the delegation enjoyed fruitful interactions with Damen’s supply chain team, paving the way for their participation in the corvette program as well as other opportunities within Damen’s international portfolio.



Previous interactions of Damen Shipyards with HEMEXPO members led to a contract with Erma First for the delivery of its oneTANK, which is the world’s smallest Ballast Water Treatment System.



Damen is very pleased that warm relations are re-established for future cooperation and is looking forward to further intensifying these through the possible award of the corvette program.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.