Damen Shipyards Delivers ASD Tugs to Poland’s WUZ Port & Maritime Services

[By: Damen]

On the 19th of October, the flag raising ceremony for three new ASD Tugs took place in Gdansk, Poland. In the presence of a large group of Polish and international associates and company

employees, the new tugs were welcomed into the fleet. This followed the christening ceremony of the second ASD Tug 2811 that took place in September in Rotterdam. Named Pax (in Latin

"Peace”), the vessel is the last in a three-tug order placed at the beginning of 2023 by the Polish operator and well-known Damen customer WUZ Port and Maritime Services, Poland’s largest towage company.

The first two vessels, Ares, an ASD Tug 2813, and Mars, an ASD Tug 2811, were delivered to WUZ Port and Maritime Services by Damen in July this year. They were built at Damen Song Cam Shipyard in Vietnam and began operations in August in the client’s home port of Gdansk following their christening in Rotterdam.

Pax was built by Albwardy Damen in Sharjah, U.A.E. and, as an ASD Tug 2811, is a next-generation vessel featuring optimal performance and efficiency as well as advanced connectivity. It is also designed to meet the increasing demand for higher bollard pull in compact tugs as commercial vessels get bigger while the harbours stay the same. At just 28-metres in length, it delivers high bollard pull and has excellent manoeuvrability.

With the delivery of Pax, WUZ Port and Maritime Services now has seven Damen tugs in their capable fleet that totals 17 vessels. Their role is vital to the Port of Gdansk, handling the tankers, container vessels, bulk carriers and drilling rigs that use the port, as well as undertaking deep-water and coastal towage and other support activities.

The recent acquisitions are in response to the Port of Gdansk Authority’s expansion of its industrial areas and quaysides including a new container terminal. A new LNG import and regasification facilities are also going to be constructed in the Gulf of Gdansk. All the new Damen vessels have FIFI 1 capability and are well equipped to serve the LNG terminal operations.

“We are very pleased to welcome the final tug of this order to our fleet,” said Marek Wengrzyn, CEO of WUZ Port and Maritime Services. “Damen’s tugs have proven themselves to be reliable, and these compact tugs will be a valuable asset in the port and will further enhance the service provision that we offer to our clients.”

“We were honoured to celebrate this latest significant moment together with the WUZ representatives in Rotterdam,” says Justin Rietveld, Sales Manager East & South East for Damen Shipyards. “This has become a tradition for our companies and we are looking forward to continuing our strong relationship together.”