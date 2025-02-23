Damen Naval's New Combat Support for the Royal Netherlands Navy

[By: Damen Naval]

Her Royal Highness the Princess of Orange christened the Combat Support Ship (CSS) Den Helder today. This marks a special and symbolic milestone for the new replenishment ship of the Royal Netherlands Navy. The festive ceremony at the shipyard of main contractor Damen Naval in Vlissingen was attended by 1,100 guests, including the State Secretary for Defence, Gijs Tuinman, Damen Shipyards CEO Arnout Damen, Deputy Commander of the Materiel and IT Command, Major General Harold Boekholt, and Commander of the Royal Netherlands Navy, Vice Admiral René Tas.

During her first solo working visit, Princess Amalia spoke the traditional words, “I name you Den Helder and wish you and your crew safe travels,” before smashing a bottle of champagne against the hull of the CSS. As the ship’s christener, the Crown Princess will have a special connection with the vessel for the duration of its service life. After ceremonially cutting the final mooring line with a small ceremonial axe, the Marine Band of the Royal Netherlands Navy played the Wilhelmus, the Dutch national anthem. “This is a special day for Damen Naval. It is a great honour to welcome the Princess of Orange to our shipyard. In doing so, she ?ontinues a long-standing tradition of the Royal Family’s connection to ships for the Royal Netherlands Navy, designed and built by De Schelde, now Damen Naval,” said Damen Naval Managing Director Roland Briene.

He also highlighted the successful collaboration between the Netherlands Ministry of Defence and the Dutch naval shipbuilding industry, with Damen Naval as the main contractor and national Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM). “The christening of the CSS marks the beginning of a large-scale fleet replacement and reinforcement programme for our Royal Netherlands Navy. It underscores our longstanding and strategic partnership with the Ministry of Defence, which is now focused on renewal and acceleration. Here in Vlissingen, the heart of Dutch naval shipbuilding, we are dedicating resources and capacity to this urgent fleet modernisation. To achieve this, we work closely with a wide range of Dutch companies, research institutes, and, of course, the Netherlands Ministry of Defence. We have been doing this for 150 years—and we will continue to do so.”

Exactly 48 months after the first steel was cut, the ship successfully completed its maiden sea trials in December 2024. Following the christening, Damen Naval will carry out the final work before handing the vessel over to the Materiel & IT Command (COMMIT) of the Netherlands Ministry of Defence. “During the first sea trials, the ship has proven to be a valuable addition to the Netherlands naval fleet,” said Damen Naval Project Director Arjan Risseeuw. “Since the contract was signed in 2020 – and even before that – all parties have worked on this ship with passion and dedication. That makes it even more special to see so many of our project partners here for the christening. It’s wonderful to see ones ‘baby’ in the spotlight like this.”

Deputy Commander of COMMIT, Major General Harold Boekholt, added: “For everyone who has worked on the CSS over the past few years, it’s fantastic to see the ship being christened here today. There is a fine and robust vessel in the harbour of which we can all be proud. On behalf of COMMIT, I would like to thank everyone who contributed to this achievement.”

He continued: “Following the christening, the ship will undergo further sea trials, and the final systems will be installed by the Royal Netherlands Navy in Den Helder. Once everything meets our expectations, COMMIT will deliver a versatile, innovative, and future-proof CSS to our Royal Netherlands Navy.” Commander of the Royal Netherlands Navy, Vice Admiral René Tas: “The christening of the Combat Support Ship is a special moment—an important step following the successful completion of its sea trials. This vessel will not only provide a crucial capability within the Netherlands naval fleet but also within NATO operations. Replenishment ships are indispensable for maritime operations, enabling other vessels to remain at sea for extended periods. The Royal Netherlands Navy looks forward to welcoming the ship to its home port of Den Helder for the first time. Seeing this new naval vessel here today fills me with pride.”

The last time a new Netherlands naval ship was christened was in 2014, when Minister of Defence Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert named the Joint logistic Support Ship (JSS) HNLMS Karel Doorman. The replenishment ship Den Helder is the second naval vessel, alongside HNLMS Karel Doorman, to have an essential logistical function.

The CSS is designed for global deployment and can also be used for humanitarian aid and the transport of goods. The vessel will be equipped with a Role 2 medical facility. The nearly 180-metre-long ship will accommodate a core crew of 76, with space for an additional 80 personnel. The new ship is designed to sustain a task force of six vessels at sea, even in adverse weather conditions, by supplying fuel, food, water, ammunition, and other essential goods. To support this role, the CSS can carry more than eight million litres of fuel.

This ship is the result of close cooperation between Damen Naval, the Ministry of Defence, and the entire network of national suppliers. With its completion, they are taking the first step in the broader modernisation of the Netherlands naval fleet. Additionally, this project supports the Maritime Manufacturing Industry Sector Agenda, reinforcing Vlissingen and Zeeland as key hubs for naval shipbuilding.

As the CSS project enters its final phase, Damen Naval and the Ministry of Defence can now focus on a range of programmes developed through a strategic partnership. These initiatives align with the 2024 Defence White Paper (Strong. Smart. Together.), which aims to rapidly restore the armed forces to full operational strength and foster long-term collaboration with strategic industries. Damen Naval is the Netherlands' national partner for the navy in this effort.

Key programmes include the development of new Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) frigates for both the Netherlands and Belgium. In addition, plans are underway to replace the Air Defence and Command Frigates of the De Zeven Provinciën class, introduce new Amphibious Transport Ships, and develop smaller auxiliary vessels such as the Multirole Support Ship (MSS).

This approach achieves two key goals: maintaining a strong, future-proof national naval shipbuilding industry while also ensuring that the Netherlands plays a meaningful role in the growing demand for European defence industry cooperation.