Damen Naval's Contract with Lloyd’s Register for New Frigate for Colombia

[By: Damen Naval]

Damen Naval is signing a contract with classification society, Lloyd’s Register, on the Plataforma Estratégica de Superficie (PES) frigate for Colombia. Colombian shipbuilder COTECMAR (Corporación de Ciencia y Tecnología para el Desarrollo de la Industria Naval, Marítima y Fluvial) will build the frigate on its shipyard in Colombia.

Following a successful design study contract with COTECMAR, Damen Naval signed a contract for the delivery of engineering, technical support and the shipbuilding materials and equipment for the first frigate in August 2024. Lloyd’s Register has been involved with the project since the end of 2022, initially for Plan Approval Services within the design study contract. The company has now been contracted to execute the full Plan Approval in the project execution phase.

“This project allows Damen Naval, as a trusted partner, to enable COTECMAR, the Colombian Navy and the Colombian maritime industry to construct a frigate locally for the first time. In this way, it contributes to a strong, self-sufficient defense industry in Colombia,” says Damen Naval Project Director Jasper Oreel. “Our partnership with Lloyd’s Register will help ensure that the vessel will live up to a modern-day safety standard.”

The PES design is based on the successful Damen Naval SIGMA 10514 series, which has previously been built for Indonesia and Mexico. The SIGMA 10514 offers versatility and combat capability and is customised to meet Colombia’s specific requirements. “Lloyd’s Register will assess the design and provide support to maximise the safety and assurance of the vessel”, says Yorick Spoelstra, Business Development Manager Navy. “Lloyd’s is very proud to be part of this project, building further on our longstanding relationship with Damen Naval”.

The Colombian frigate will have a length of 107 meters and a beam of 14 meters. COTECMAR is Colombia's leading shipyard in Cartagena. The partnership with Damen Naval allows the yard to construct a national frigate on Colombian soil for the first time. The project represents a significant investment in generating skilled local employment, promotes knowledge transfer, and strengthens Colombia’s defence industry with a focus on self-sufficiency. Colombia will be the third country in Latin America that is able to build these types of complex naval vessels under license at its own shipyards.

The first PES frigate is scheduled to be delivered to the Colombian Navy in 2030.