Damen Delivers New Tugs to the Fairplay Towage Group and Louis Meyer

[By: Damen Shipyards Group]

On 21 November, Damen Shipyards Group delivered three new tugs, consisting of an RSD Tug 2513 named Fairplay-98, and two ASD Tugs 2312 named Fairplay-86 and Fairplay-87. The RSD Tugs 2513 and one ASD Tug 2312 have been delivered direct to the Fairplay Towage Group, while the other ASD Tug 2312 was delivered to Neue Schleppdampfschiffsreederei Louis Meyer GmbH & Co. KG. This vessel has also joined the Fairplay Towage fleet on a long-term bareboat charter. The vessels form part of the company’s fleet renewal programme, incorporating increased efficiency for the future.

The tugs arrived in the Port of Hamburg aboard the HLV UHL Finesse, having been transported from Damen’s yards in China and Vietnam. Damen employs this method of transport to provide a reliable, dependable delivery solution that ensures that vessels are in pristine condition upon arrival.

Over the past few years, Damen has delivered a number of vessels to both companies. On each occasion, Damen’s clients have selected to incorporate a range of options to boost the sustainable performance of their vessels. In the case of these latest deliveries, for example, this includes the Damen Marine NOX Reduction System.

This modular selective catalytic reduction (SCR) system combines a silencer and emissions reduction technology in a single, compact unit. Its application lowers noise to 45 dB(A) and reduces NOX emissions by 80%, ensuring compliance with IMO Tier III regulations.

Additionally, Damen has installed LNG and winterisation packages, as well as incorporating FiFi-1 firefighting capabilities to the tugs. This modular approach enables Damen to quickly deliver its proven designs, while incorporating the possibility to tailor vessels to its clients’ requirements.