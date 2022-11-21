Damen Delivers Largest Cutter Suction Dredger Ever Seen in Indonesia

[By: Damen]

Damen Shipyards signed a contract to deliver a CSD650 to an Indonesian dredging operator earlier this month. This giant dredger will be the largest stationary dredger owned by an Indonesian operator. The vessel will operate in a port expansion project on the island of Kalimantan. A swift delivery was possible due to Damen’s stock program.

The stationary dredger has been sold to Pelayaran Fortuna Nusantara Megajaya (PFNM), a company that also operates the dredger Barito Equator. This 2,500 m 3 Trailing Suction Hopper Dredger was built in Indonesia 10 years ago using a Damen design package. To date, the Barito Equator remains the largest hopper dredger ever built in Indonesia. But now the same operator can add a new record: this CSD650 will be the largest Cutter Suction Dredger in Indonesia and will be able to reach unprecedented dredging depths. The stationary dredger is an expansion of the operators current fleet.

Unprecedented dredging depths

Damen’s standard CSD650 will be fitted with a 700 kW cutter head which can work in water depths up to -25 m. The suction ladder incorporates a submerged dredge pump, which works in series with the inboard dredge pump. 3,938 kW of installed power ensures an impressive discharge distance and dredge production of 7,000 m 3 /h on average. The overall length of the dredger is 70 m, resulting in an impressive swing width of 71 m, and it has a weight of 660 tons.

Currently, the new CSD650 is being finalized and equipped to specification in the Netherlands. The dredger will be transported from the Damen Dredging Equipment shipyard early next year. Gysbert Boersma, Damen Shipyard Sales Manager, states: “It is a real pleasure to be able to deliver the dredger at such a short notice. Our fruitful discussions with the Indonesian owner have resulted in the delivery of a complete dredging package including spares and training. This will all ensure a fast deployment of the new dredger on site”.

