Damen Delivers Fourth Combi Freighter 3850 to Reederei Bernd Sibum

[By: Damen Shipyards Group]

Damen Shipyards Group has delivered the fourth Combi Freighter (CF) 3850 in an order of four to Reederei Bernd Sibum. The handover follows successful seatrials in Shanghai. In the coming weeks, the vessel, named Maria Sibum, will make her way to Europe loaded with cargo.

Enhanced efficiency

The handover of the fourth CF 3850 coincides with the arrival of the first vessel, Baltic Timber, at Damen Shiprepair Harlingen. Following their arrival in Europe, all four vessels will call at the yard to be equipped with Econowind ventofoils. The wind-assist propulsion solution is anticipated to reduce the vessels’ fuel consumption by a further 12.5%.

The vessels all feature a range of efficiency-enhancing solutions, partly funded by the German Government in the form of a NaMKü (Nachhaltige Modernisierung von Küstenschiffen/sustainable modernisation of coastal ships) subsidy.

These include shore power connectivity and a hybrid PTO/PTI system that enables the vessels to sail with zero emissions for short periods of time, for example when in port.

Performing well

The CFs 3850 have already demonstrated their potential for fuel savings and emissions reduction, says Reederei Bernd Sibum Managing Director Bernd Sibum.

“We already saw improvements in EEDI (Energy Efficiency Design Index) during the sea trials. En route to Europe, the vessels have been performing very well. The first vessel maintained its ETA (estimated time of arrival) all the way. Feedback from the crew has also been very positive. They are happy with the comfort onboard and the high quality of the construction. The team at Damen Yichang has done an excellent job of building these vessels to the very highest of standards.

“I am very grateful for the cooperation we have had with Damen – both in the Netherlands and China – during the execution of this contract. Everyone has done their utmost to meet our requirements, and these vessels are a testament to that. I am looking forward to introducing them to the market and to building more vessels with Damen in the future.”

Valuable collaboration

Commercial Director Damen Cargo Vessels , Remko Bouma, said, “It has been very motivating to work with a client like Reederei Bernd Sibum. The company has thought along with us, every step of the way. As a result, we’ve been able to improve the onboard systems – not only for these vessels, but for those that will follow them. For a shipbuilder, it is enormously valuable to have customers like this – they are, after all, the experts in the operation of the vessels.

“Happily, our connection will not end with the conclusion of this contract. I look forward to continuing our collaboration with Reederei Bernd Sibum as we continue to learn together from the innovations onboard these vessels and further optimise their performance.”

The second vessel, Baltic Iron, is expected to arrive in Europe in June. She will be followed by the third, Gerd Sibum, in July. All four vessels are anticipated to be in Europe by the end of summer this year.