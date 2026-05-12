Damen Delivers CSOV 9020 TSS Cruiser to Ta San Shang Marine Co., Ltd.

[By: Damen Shipyards Group]

Damen Shipyards Group delivered the first of two Commissioning Service Operations Vessels (CSOV) 9020 to Ta San Shang Marine Co., Ltd. (TSSM) at Ha Long in Vietnam. The company, a joint venture between Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. of Japan, and Ta Tong Marine Co., Ltd. of Taiwan, will use the vessel to support operations at Taiwanese offshore wind farms during construction and operational phases.

The handover follows successful sea trials in Ha Long Bay in week 17. On 29 April, a naming ceremony was held for the vessel. The event was attended by senior management representatives of both joint venture partners and Damen. During the event, the CSOV 9020 was named TSS Cruiser by Mrs Patricia Liao, President of Welcome to Taipei International Club (WTIC). Following this, guests were invited for a tour of the vessel, before embarking on a cruise of the bay.

High-quality facilities

The 90-metre Damen CSOV 9020 offers accommodation for up to 120 offshore personnel, embarking and disembarking via a motion-compensated gangway. The TSS Cruiser features hybrid diesel-electric propulsion and is prepared for conversion to methanol propulsion in future.

The vessel was built in Ha Long, where Damen has one of its Vietnamese partner yards. The yard boasts high-quality facilities and operates to the high standards demanded by an offshore support vessel such as the CSOV 9020.

Contributing to a cleaner ocean

Speaking at the naming ceremony, Mr Hrong-Nain Lin, Chairman of TSSM, said, “On behalf of TSSM, I would like to thank the Damen Group. Your professionalism, efficiency, and strong teamwork have made the successful delivery of this vessel possible. Our mission is to support Taiwan’s offshore wind industry and to contribute to a cleaner and more sustainable ocean. TSS Cruiser represents our core values – putting people first and maintaining a strong commitment to safety and quality.”

True partner

Bram Langeveld, Chief Commercial Officer of Damen, said, “I would like to offer my heartfelt appreciation to TSSM for placing its trust in Damen. You have been a true partner during this project. Your collaborative spirit and unwavering professionalism have been instrumental in bringing this vessel to life. Together, we have turned obstacles into opportunities, and challenges into progress.” Following the handover, TSS Cruiser departed Vietnam on 6 May for Taiwan, where she will begin her first project at the Hai Long Offshore Wind Farm, which will be equipped with Siemens Gamesa turbines. The second vessel is scheduled for delivery early next year.

Video

A short video about the sea trials is available here.