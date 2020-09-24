Damen Delivers ASD Tug 2810 to Thomas Service Maritimes

By The Maritime Executive 09-24-2020 01:28:29

On 20th September, Damen Shipyards Group delivered an ASD tug 2810 to Thomas Services Maritimes (TSM) in France. The new vessel forms part of the company’s growth strategy. The ASD Tug 2810 is the most successful ASD Tug in Damen’s portfolio, with over 175 deliveries since its introduction in 2002.

TSM was looking for a proven vessel and design, 60 tons bollard pull with a short delivery time for its harbour towage operations.

Damen, as pioneer of the standardised shipbuilding philosophy, has long extolled the virtues of building in series for stock. Amongst these is the fast delivery of proven, cost-effective technology. As a result of this practice, Damen was able to deliver the ASD Tug 2810 to TSM in just over six months.

This was despite the outbreak of the coronavirus, which naturally lead to some delays in production and prevented the vessel crew from travelling to Albwardy Damen in Dubai, where the tug was being constructed. However, with implementation of safe working measures and technical acceptance being done remotely, production could continue during this time.

In its selection of vessels, TSM is looking for high quality, including outstanding safety and comfort characteristics. Since the introduction of the ASD Tug 2810, Damen has been continually upgrading the model with state-of-the-art technology in order to maintain its high standards and relevancy.

Joost van der Weiden, Damen sales manager, said, “As family businesses TSM and Damen share common goals and values. Our mutual appreciation for the benefits of standardisation and constant aim for high standards ensures a good fit. As such, we have enjoyed an excellent collaboration with TSM during the construction of this ASD Tug 2810. On behalf of Damen, I wish TSM success with their new vessel.”

The ASD Tug 2810 will be named TSM Houat, after the island of the same name in the department of Morbihan, Brittany. Her home port will be Sète in the Hérault department on the Mediterranean.

